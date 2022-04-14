news, latest-news,

UPDATE 2.55pm: About 10 hectares of grass after a fire started near Scarsdale on Thursday afternoon. According to a CFA spokesperson, eight tankers were called to the scene, and the fire was brought under control after about 45 minutes. An advice warning has been issued warning of smoke in the area, but no damage has been reported. Victoria Police is also on the scene. The CFA spokesperson also warned residents to "not burn off without a permit". PREVIOUSLY: Firefighters have managed to control a grassfire burning at Scarsdale. Emergency crews were called to the scene near Careys Road at 1.17pm on Thursday afternoon. More than 10 vehicles were called to the fire, An advice message was issued for towns including Newtown, Scarsdale and Smythesdale just before 2pm. The advice said fire was travelling from Careys Road in a southerly direction towards Browns-Scarsdale Road. "There is currently no threat to you, but you should stay informed and monitor conditions." the advice said. The blaze was listed under control just after 2pm. The cause of the fire is unclear at this stage. More to come.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/152554786/9a029ad5-5d11-4ef2-ac3c-af4789d85b44.jpg/r0_248_4928_3032_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg