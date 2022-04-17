news, latest-news,

IN ALL the shifting, building and modern health spaces set for Ballarat's biggest capital project, Raveen Chilukuri's top priority is to find his way a little easier. Mr Chilukuri has been serving on a community consultative community for the design of Grampians Health $541.6 million Ballarat Base Hospital redevelopment. The committee has been led by former Victorian Premier Steve Bracks, who grew up in Ballarat. Demolition works started earlier this month on Eildon House and the Edwards Wilson Building, which primarily house administration and consulting suites off Drummond Street. This will make way for the first major redevelopment stage, a support services building. When Grampians Health officially unveiled its plans on Wednesday for a complete reorientation and new emergency department - the next major stage - Mr Chilukuri was there to share in the excitement. READ MORE: Mr Chilukuri said, in representing the Indian and Asian communities, the redevelopment instilled more confidence in Ballarat's health care. He said people felt like they would not need to look for greater health options in the future - they would feel more welcomed with more room for whatever care they needed. But, for all the massive, flash new details and new multi-storey builds, Mr Chilukuri told media the smaller details, in particular improved way-finding, was what he wanted to see most. "I spoke about concerns that I, myself, faced one when my wife was pregnant in the maternity ward. I used to come in day in and day out a couple of times a day and it was very hard for me to find where it all is," Mr Chilukuri said. "...I had to cross so many parts and it was always confusing. Way-finding was confusing and this was one of the main [concerns] many people had...Now in this development plan they have very good options of finding where you need to go." Flow through the hospital has been an important focus for both the finished redevelopment builds and for during construction. The way the Base Hospital has developed via multiple, often smaller, buildings has created a series of twists and turns that Mr Chilukuri said challenged anyone looking for assistance. Improved signage, colour codes and more volunteer guides are key to this but Grampians Health was also exploring more use of non-technical language, particularly in naming departments, to help people better find their way and to feel more comfortable in an often hectic environment. Mr Chilukuri said work in the consultative committee had been extensive in taking ideas and concerns between his community contacts and Grampians Health in a bid to best meet community needs in such a big project. He was confident the design was getting it right. When complete, the hospital's main entrance will once again come off Sturt Street but this time via a dedicated driveway for a safer approach to the emergency department. Grampians Health chief executive Dale Fraser said Ballarat's emergency department numbers had been tracking at an "alarming rate" before the pandemic. This tight squeeze, constricting with a rise in pressure in the wake of lockdowns, meant it was likely new spaces for the emergency department would be adopted progressively during the construction process. How this worked, including directing people to the right places, was a vital part of planning. A protected walkway from the Mair Street side of the precinct through to Ballarat Regional Integrated Cancer Centre was also being created to more safely, and easily move patients. Mr Fraser said the planned Ballarat hospital redevelopment would offer the region enough capacity for another 20 to 30 years. The project is due for completion in 2027.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/XBHRDThPr8rZ8LC4FzPP7b/0965a5d9-b059-475a-afeb-e92358e807cc.jpg/r0_264_5184_3193_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg