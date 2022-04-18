Driver charged with killing roadworker on highway faces court

news, latest-news,

A Worksafe decision not to prosecute a company whose employee died on a roadside has cleared the way for a criminal case against the driver to proceed, a lawyer has said. Prosecution struggles to obtain statements from the employers of the deceased roadworker due to Worksafe investigations have been holding up progression of the case, the court heard. Lucas man David Andrew Hastings faced the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Thursday for a committal mention. He is charged with dangerous driving causing the roadworker's death. Prosecutor Mr Weigl made an application to adjourn the case due to issues obtaining statements from the employers and documents from the company and VicRoads. Negotiations are continuing between the prosecution and the legal representatives of the employers about taking the statements, with the potential for a compulsory examination hearing. But Mr Weigel said now it was clear there would not be a Worksafe prosecution, it was likely the statements would be made. WorkSafe said it had concluded a comprehensive investigation and determined not to commence a prosecution under the Occupational Health and Safety Act. The prosecution is also seeking information about the upgrade works on the freeway. "The prosecution is not at a point where it can move forward at this time," Mr Weigl said. Hastings is charged with fatally striking a roadworker on an on-ramp to the Western Highway at Trawalla on the morning of October 21, 2020. Nick Kennedy, the Creswick man who was killed in the incident, was aged 59. It is believed he was in the process of setting up for traffic control duties along the on-ramp. Hastings, who was driving a Toyota utility, stopped to provide assistance but Kennedy died at the scene. He first faced court in July 2021 for a filing hearing after the dangerous driving charge was laid. Defence barrister Jacob Kantor said the case was contested and would ultimately need to be booked in for a contested hearing. He said he was seeking information from the two employers about workplace practices and training and is still waiting to be provided with that material. The case was adjourned and listed for another committal mention in June. It is expected a date will be set for a contested hearing and the witnesses to be cross-examined during the hearing will be determined. Mr Saines said he expected the contested committal hearing could last for two days. Hastings' bail was extended, with conditions he live at a Lucas address and not contact witnesses. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rochelle.kirkham/897f1af8-2d2a-4b62-a559-be00d46da1b2.jpg/r3_0_1107_624_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg