news, latest-news,

MATERNITY care remains open at Wimmera Base Hospital in Horsham, despite growing community concerns expectant mums were increasingly being directed to birth in Ballarat. Grampians Health acute operations executive director Ben Kelly reassured the health organisation remained committed to birthing in Horsham, not just for the city but also its surrounding communities. Mr Kelly said staff furloughing pressures due to COVID-19 remained a juggle across the state and, as such, a review of ready-to-birth mothers had recommended a move to Ballarat to better deal with potential birth complications. He said this was a partnership long pre-dating the region's health services merger and without furloughs, there was a likelihood some of these mothers could have stayed with the Wimmera hospital. IN OTHER NEWS: This comes a week after a Portland mum gave birth on the roadside while travelling to give birth in Warrnambool because her community hospital had closed its maternity ward. "We don't want circumstances like that for anyone. At the same time, we need to be realistic a number of our community members live in rural places and do have to make plans to travel or potentially move into town before birth. It's about good clinical management," Mr Kelly said. "Antenatal care is important in planning births and where the best place is for you to give birth. "From a broader perspective, Grampians Health is committed to birthing in Horsham. We'd like mums to have more babies in Horsham. Communities around Horsham need access to birthing services too." Lowan MP Emma Kealy, a National Party member, hit out at the health service on Thursday saying loss of services was a key concern of health services merger in the region. Ms Kealy pointed to the suspension of Horsham's fracture clinic. Mr Kelly said the fracture clinic had lost orthopaedic surgeon John Patrikios, who retired mid-last year and attempts to recruit had been compromised by the pandemic. "Anything we can do to support Horsham or Edenhope of non-Grampians Health health services, we will," Mr Kelly said. "We want all hospitals to be sustainable and vibrant so it does not matter where you live as to the healthcare you can access." If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/XBHRDThPr8rZ8LC4FzPP7b/768af1bd-8791-498e-b156-783baf63be96.jpg/r0_219_4336_2669_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg