news, latest-news,

A free education program on how to be a good tenant is helping prevent cycles of homelessness in Ballarat. Uniting Ballarat is one of five locations across Australia to host a pilot tenancy skills program, helping participants prove to landlords they are rental ready and able to sustain their tenancy. About 16 people have completed the program in Ballarat so far, learning skills including budgeting, communicating with real estate agents and understanding renter rights and responsibilities. Ruby Lloyd-Vendy completed the program this week. She has been living in Uniting mental health recovery program Barnagnen for 12 months and is looking to move into a private rental. "We thought we would do this to improve our knowledge," she said. Fellow program participants Ursh Pendlebury and Ben Roy are in the same situation. Mr Roy said the skills learnt in the two-day course would be helpful when moving into his own place for the first time. They will be able to lodge their tenancy skills certificate with their rental applications. A real estate property manager attended a session with the young people to answer questions. Uniting tenancy skills program trainer Nicole Manford said it was amazing to have this type of relationship with real estate agents. "That is definitely in the homelessness sector what we are lacking, that strong positive relationship with the real estate industry," she said. "There is a lot of misconceptions about who a Uniting client is and what an agent is signing up for if they decide to lease a property to a Uniting supported client. "It is breaking down that stigma and educating them we work with very capable clever people that are capable of being really good tenants, they just need a go." RELATED COVERAGE: Rental assistance program maintains tenancies to prevent homelessness The tenancy skills program is expected to run every three months. Anyone can register for the free course, with 100 funded places available over the course of the year. Support workers can also complete the program to improve their capacity to advocate for their clients. Ms Manford said the team would be looking to bring the education program into Year 12 classes. "Knowing the information before they get their name on a rental agreement and understanding what is going to happen if they damage their rental history at that point would be a really powerful thing," she said. "People don't understand the ramifications and how long it will affect them for." Ms Manford said she had worked with many clients who struggled to secure a private rental because of issues in the past. Uniting Ballarat came across the program, led by the Tenancy Skills Insitute, at the National Homelessness Conference in Darwin in 2019. Uniting staff worked with the institute to design the course to meet the Victorian legislation, as the only Victorian agency delivering the course. Uniting Ballarat senior manager homelessness Adam Liversage said other successful programs had shown people who have previously struggled can sustain tenancies with the right supports. A lack of affordable private rentals and low vacancy rates are making it difficult for many individuals and families to secure a home through the private rental system. Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rochelle.kirkham/2a454753-d3ae-457a-b4d5-ee68b4a5b702.jpg/r0_201_5082_3072_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg