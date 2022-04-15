news, latest-news,

As children across Ballarat search for eggs to fill their Easter baskets Sunday morning - Ballarat Wildlife Park's meerkats will be taking part in an egg hunt of their own. Park operations manager Jared Mulholland said people can come along and watch the meerkats - Ode, Imani, Asha, Kali, Lulu and Jamila - or, "the girls", use their foraging skills to seek out quail eggs on Easter morning. "The keepers will go in, it's part of their enrichment plan, they'll go in and they'll hide the eggs around and give them the chance to forage and use their senses to find all the little bits and pieces," he said. The wildlife park will be open everyday over the Easter long weekend. Across the 37 acre park, from the kangaroos that roam freely throughout to booking an encounter with Satu the Sumatran tiger, Mr Mulholland said visitors have many opportunities to get close to the wildlife. "You can book in and do an animal encounter, there's quite a few to choose from whether it be a koala photo, meerkat encounter, tiger encounter, wombat encounters, reptile encounters," he said. "It's such a hands on experience, and especially for school holidays, if you're looking for something to do come down to the Wildlife Park." Ballarat Wildlife Park is a local family-owned business for 35 years. For those searching for a last minute Easter gift, Mr Mulholland said the park's choice of sponsorship packs allowed people to "join the family". "It helps us so much in providing the best care, enrichment items, enclosure, upgrades, veterinary care, all those sorts of things that goes towards and helping us continue what we're doing," he said. "It's a great opportunity to be part of the family by sponsoring their favourite animal here." If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

