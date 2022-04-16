Housing: council to consider planning red-tape

news, latest-news, planning reform, red-tape, ballarat, ballarat council, housing pressure

Council will consider a potential shift in the City of Ballarat's approach to planning approval processes at its next assembly, with a view to removing what might amount to unnecessary red-tape and delay. It follows the Victorian government's recent decision to shelve a full parliamentary inquiry into the state's planning system, notwithstanding mounting concerns over perceived barriers to housing supply, including red-tape, which - in the view of property groups - are contributing to the state's housing affordability crisis. Councillors resolved to consider one aspect of the issue at the close of the planning delegated committee meeting this week, on a motion raised by Cr Ben Taylor, shortly after council had approved the planning permit for the final stages of the mass housing development at Invermay Park in the city's north. The planning permit for the 'Drew's Paddock' project was - as is ordinarily the case - granted subject to a range of conditions, focused on ensuring the final plans for the development met the minimum standards set out in the infrastructure design manual (IDM) guidelines. READ MORE: Green light for huge Invermay Park development after small infill development dealt early blow One of those conditions specified 18-metre-wide road reserves to accommodate future public bus routes in the bourgeoning suburb, despite some road reserves at the development only measuring 16 metres in width. The same condition, however, also foreshadowed approval of an alternative road width, like 16 metres, provided the developer could show the road would still be able to accommodate a future bus route. If planning officials accepted a lesser width, the planning permit would need to be amended, thereby resulting in added costs for the developer and further delay of the project. Because developers Villawood will almost certainly submit plans that deviate from the standard 18 metre width, more delays to the construction of the housing estate already loom. Seizing on this, Cr Taylor said one way of obviating delay and fast-tracking the process would be to grant the planning permit with a revised condition, removing the expressly stated 18-metre requirement, so later approval of the plans would only be subject to council's satisfaction. "We should be making it easier to do business in Ballarat, not harder," he said. "Why create an extra layer that's not needed [requiring developers] to go through bureaucracy to deal with it over and over again." A motion to grant the Drew's paddock planning permit to that effect was, however, lost, with acting mayor Amy Johnson casting the deciding vote against it. That said, City of Ballarat chief executive Evan King told The Courier there was no easy solution to the delays associated with compliance with IDM standards. "What Cr Taylor wants to do is streamline the process, but we're already doing that through the IDM - if the planning application meets those standards, it can be approved quickly," Mr King said. "So, it's all a bit horse and cart in the end. If they [the developers] don't meet the IDM minimum standards in the application [for a planning permit], then we would have to do a lot more, further assessment upfront, before the planning permit is granted, which would also result in delay to the planning application." Mr King added it wasn't open to council to change the IDM "on a whim", either, meaning any significant planning reform would remain within the realm of state government. "Any changes to the infrastructure design manual would require council approval," he said. "And it's a fairly significant process [for council] to go and alter the base level requirements under the infrastructure design manual." If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/154038149/36da60df-1b66-4580-ad24-a61870c35905.jpg/r0_120_904_631_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg