The Way of the Cross event took to Ballarat streets on Good Friday as part of the Easter observance of Ballarat's Christian community, returning in 2022 after the pandemic halted the tradition in recent years. Presiding Bishop Paul Bird said it marked a period of remembrance. "Good Friday, Holy Saturday and Easter Sunday, three days remembering that last part of Jesus story, and people have done that in different ways, whether in art or and music, and also in action in processions," he said. The Ecumenical pilgrimage has been performed in Ballarat for around 50 years and symbolically recreates the trials of Jesus Christ as he walked to Mount Calvary in Jerusalem. "That's a good way of course, if we're thinking of someone carrying across going on the journey through the streets, that's a very vivid way of doing it," Bishop Bird said. "That's how it's been quite a long tradition in Ballarat for people to have the Way of the Cross, but it's true around the world in so many different forms." Starting at St Columba's Parish in Soldiers Hill, the procession took a route through the streets of Ballarat North and Black Hill - stopping for 14 symbolic Stations of the Cross per the Easter story - finishing at the Black Hill lookout. Worshipper Chris Crockett has been coming to the Ballarat Way of the Cross with her family since she was a child, now bringing her own children. "It's become a very commercial world, with chocolate and eggs and all that, but we have always kept our tradition that, you've got to look out and care for each other," she said. "It's part of our Christian faith, and I think it teaches our kids to be good people and be disciplined. That's what we do." For Ms Crockett, she said the tradition was a chance to slow down and reflect. "It's very special ... we always gather together and it just makes you look at the big picture, it makes you think about what's important," she said. "I think it's a really important part of life, to be able to do that - we don't do it enough, I think the world goes way too fast and we need to slow down and we need to appreciate what's going on around us and care about each other". "The Way of the Cross does that for me." If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

