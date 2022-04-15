news, latest-news,

SEBASTOPOL Vikings will look to co-coaches in Dan Hollingworth and Josh Antonelli for the remainder of the State League 3 season after the shock departure of Corey Smith this week. The long-time Vikings coach has cited work and life commitments which were stopping him giving 100 per cent to the job. Smith missed last week's clash with Williamstown and admitted he was likely to be absent from a number of games in coming weeks. "I'm running on empty in terms of time and I have to make a choice between my professional life and coaching," he said. "I feel strongly that a coach of a football club, or any sporting club, should be the most passionate and most enthusiastic person in any dressing room. Because of my work commitments and everything else, I was struggling to be that. "The club has always been really good to me and I've probably made this decision based on what I think is best for everyone. I have my own expectations I wasn't meeting. The club put no pressure on me at all, in fact were the opposite." Vikings president Rod Oppenhuis said he understood the reasoning behind Smith's decision to step aside. "We've had conversations over the past couple weeks as to whether he was able to juggle everything," Oppenhuis said. "It got to the point where his job and everything else was happening and so we got to 'you're in our you're out' and it went from there. "We thank Corey for all his efforts over the past few years, we leave on good terms. He's a friend of mine and there's no ill-will towards him, we just want to make sure he's okay." Smith has been involved as a player and coach with the Vikings over the past 10 years leading them to promotion to Division 3 and never finishing below fourth on the ladder. The first few weeks of this season though have not gone to plan with the club winless, with Smith admitting he felt his own inability to commit was in someway affecting the results. He said he wished nothing but success for the club going forward and will be a keen spectator. "I'm the club's biggest fan," he said. The Vikings clash with Diamond Valley on Saturday at St George's Reserve.

