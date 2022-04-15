coronavirus,

BALLARAT COVID UPDATE | FRIDAY, APRIL 15: NEW CASES: 190 (down from 241 yesterday) ACTIVE CASES: 1262 (down from 1305 since yesterday) Ballarat has seen a drop in new COVID-19 cases on Friday. There are 190 new infections reported in the 24 hours to midnight Thursday, down from 241. Active infections have also dropped to 1262, from 1305 yesterday. In other areas: VICTORIAN COVID UPDATE | FRIDAY, APRIL 15: NEW CASES: 9,664 DEATHS: 7 IN HOSPITAL: 374 ICU: 14 VENTILATOR: 4 There have been more COVID-19 deaths in residential aged care this year than the first two years of the pandemic combined. Data from the federal health department released this week showed 1088 people in residential aged care died from COVID-19 so far in 2022. There were a total of 918 deaths in the centres as of December 31, 2021. Some 28,028 people have contracted COVID-19 in Australian residential aged care centres since the pandemic started. The federal health department has been contacted for comment. Meanwhile, NSW has shared 100,000 rapid antigen tests from its state stockpile with Tonga after a request from the island nation. Linens have also been provided by the government after 115 hospital beds were donated by Sydney hospitals. "These resources will take the pressure off the people of Tonga, who are fighting the pandemic while working tirelessly to rebuild after the devastation caused by the tsunami," Treasurer Matt Kean said. South Australians are beginning the Easter long weekend with eased COVID-19 restrictions from Friday. Masks are now only required on passenger transport, planes, indoors at airports, hospitals and community healthcare, residential aged care, disability care facilities and correctional service facilities. QR check-ins are also only required in hospitals and aged care facilities. It comes as another 54,094 COVID-19 cases were reported across the country on Thursday. Another 45 people died from the virus, bringing the national death toll since the pandemic started to 6693. About 97 per cent of Australians aged 16 and over have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 95.3 per cent are double-vaccinated. We have removed our paywall from our stories about the coronavirus. This is a rapidly changing situation and we aim to make sure our readers are as informed as possible.

