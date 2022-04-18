news, latest-news,

Work is continuing to support community members affected during storm and flooding events in Creswick in January. Hepburn Shire Council and Central Highlands Rural Health have received funding for the employment of workers to focus on providing individualised psychosocial recovery support. The funding allocation will also support a community recovery program for select groups and residents. Central Highlands Rural Health chief executive Maree Cuddihy said additional access to social work support was an important element on the pathway to recovery. "This severe weather storm event had damaging winds, large hailstones, and flash flooding that left extensive debris and damaged a number of properties," she said. "Our community health and well-being team are all onboard to help our community recover. "This funding is important to support people who may be struggling following the January flood event, and the subsequent flooding in Creswick." RELATED COVERAGE: Psychologist visits Creswick to help residents grappling with aftermath of floods Community members can either self-refer or be referred via a Hepburn Shire storm recovery case manager to access services. Hepburn Shire chief executive Bradley Thomas said council looked forward to working with Central Highlands Rural Health to provide essential support to those struggling and needing assistance. "Communities in regional Victoria have had a challenging time with COVID, and recent severe storms have undoubtedly added to that strain," he said. Hepburn Shire estimated 35 homes were destroyed and more than $25 million worth of crops were damaged in the January floods. About 150 homes and $10 million worth of council infrastructure was damaged. Some residents reported up to 240mm of rain in a few hours, along with significant amounts of hail. Clinical psychologist and disaster recovery pioneer Dr Rob Gordon OAM visited Creswick to speak with residents in February and provide advice. Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rochelle.kirkham/70308767-a792-4f6c-9617-bc75988cddbd.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg