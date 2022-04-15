news, latest-news,

United and proud. Jack Fitzpatrick asked two things of his young Lakers, and they delivered, impressing across the park to mark the coach's first game in charge with a 43-point win against Redan on Good Friday. Scott Carlin was immense on his first game back with the club, crafting most of the hosts' attacks off the halfback line, but an overwhelming cohesiveness proved the difference in the 19.8 (122) to 11.3 (79) triumph. "It's always nice to win the first game of the year. It was my first game as a senior coach as well, so it's good to get the monkey off the back," Fitzpatrick told The Courier after the game. "(It was great) for such a young group just to see the game out. I mean, the captain (Joel O'Connell) is only 22, and the vice-captain (Tim Collins) is 21. "We had seven debutants, too, so it was a really good effort to see the game out." GO INSIDE THE LAKERS' THREE-QUARTER TIME HUDDLE There were a few nervous faces among the healthy home crowd, with Redan taking a two-goal lead into the first break. "I called it an 80 per cent quarter," Fitzpatrick said. "They were up by two goals at quarter-time, but we weren't playing that badly. The way we were moving the ball wasn't good enough, which gave them the opportunity to rebound when we turned it over." The tide quickly turned. Three unanswered goals within the first three minutes of the term gave the Lakers a lead it never dropped and started an ultimately match-winning nine-goal quarter. "We changed our ball movement and obviously you're not going to get nine goals in a quarter very often," Fitzpatrick said. "From there the game was pretty even but obviously, for me, that was more than enough." Izaac Grant offered lone respite for the Lions, kicking four second-half goals, but could do little but watch as his midfielders in front of him found themselves continually chasing their opponents. The Lakers never dropped off in the final term, kicking five goals against a physical defence, to craft needed momentum heading into a second-round clash at home against North Ballarat next weekend. Redan has the bye.

