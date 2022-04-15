news, latest-news,

Greater Western Victoria Rebels graduate Ben Hobbs has been named to make his AFL debut for Essendon against Fremantle on Sunday afternoon. The former Ballarat Clarendon College student was selected with pick 13 - the Bombers' top pick - in last year's draft. Hobbs has been promoted to the Bombers' best 22 after a dominant first two VFL games, where he averaged 23 disposals, eight clearances and six tackles. WATCH BEN HOBBS GET TOLD THE GOOD NEWS: Despite his midfield prowess, Essendon coach Ben Rutten said Hobbs could offer another attacking threat in the "He's displayed some really strong form in the VFL and has been able to spend a little bit more time forward in training as well, which has helped his chances of playing," he said. "We know he's going to be a good inside ball-winner for the future for us, but he might spend a bit of time as a forward as well." Hobbs joins Josh Gibcus (Richmond) and Kai Lohmann (Brisbane) as Rebels products to make their AFL debut this season.

