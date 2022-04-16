news, latest-news,

After 45 years of shaking tins, the Sebastopol Fire Brigade has cracked the half-million dollar target. On Good Friday, while volunteers waved down passing cars - aided by the Easter Bunny - the tally ticked over $500,000 "about 3.30pm in the afternoon", according to first lieutenant Ben Carey. "I know it's been tough in the last few years, but it was good to see the amount of people stop in front of the fire brigade and dig deep," he said. READ MORE: Brave Ballarat toddler Isabella is back on her feet for the Good Friday Appeal thanks to Royal Children's Hospital "A lot of people said sorry, it's only change, but we just have to keep reminding people that every cent counts." The 2022 fundraising campaign brought in $21,880.66 in Sebastopol, from Good Friday tin rattling, door-knocking, and partnerships with other community organisations. The youngest volunteers brought in almost $1000 just by themselves on Friday, door-knocking with their parents. READ MORE: 'Worthwhile cause': Dig deep to help sick kids and fireys to reach fundraising milestone It brings the complete total for the brigade to $504,449.83, all donated to the Royal Children's Hospital. Ballarat hit the top of the regional tally this year, with support from brigades across the city. "Me personally, 14 years ago, my son had a twisted bowel, we didn't know at the time and we had to be rushed down to the Royal Children's Hospital," Mr Carey said. "We spent three and a half weeks there, and all the support from the hospital, the admin, the people we met down there, they were fantastic. "So much effort and time goes into the hospital, it's personal reasons for us, but I've been raising money for 20 years myself, you see the support they give to families and children." Mr Carey also wanted to acknowledge some of the brigade's veteran fundraisers. "Gary and Anne Moloney started in 1977 when one of the members had a baby that had to be rushed to hospital for lifesaving treatment - the brigade saw the work the Royal Children's Hospital did, and they moved a motion in the books to continue to support it," he said. "There's Bill Cook, Gordon McPhan, he's been helping for 39 years, and Lyndall Baldwin, she started when she was three years old and she's been there every year since, she enjoys spending the day raising as much as she can, she's been doing it for 39 years as well, and Donna Henstridge, she's got 35 years. IN THE NEWS "They all gave significant support to the Good Friday Appeal, to help raise the funds for the hospital." The Ballarat, Ballarat City, Wendouree, Buninyong, Creswick, Invermay, and Linton brigades also turned out, to help bring the city's total contribution to $143,265. More than $22 million was raised in total in the 2022 Good Friday Appeal - donations can still be made online.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/alexander.ford/cfe94216-40ee-4f90-9a6f-fbfa23f74d55.jpg/r2_280_5469_3369_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg