news, latest-news,

THREE Ballarat runners are through to semi-final of the 70m Women's Gift at Stawell after strong displays in Saturday morning's heats. Former Stawell Gift winner Holly Dobbyn and three-time Bendigo Gift winner Tiana Shillito won through with impressive heat wins. Halle Martin also made it through after finishing second in the fastest heat. The fastest two runners-up won a semi-final position. Dobbyn, Shillito and Martin are all members of the POD Squad. Dobbyn, who raced off just 3.75m was impressive coming through to win the opening heat in a time of 8.66 seconds. Shillito, racing off 7.5m, won in a time of 8.5 seconds, while Martin was second to Queenslander Carla Bull who won in the quickest time of the day in 8.39 seconds. Bull looks to be the one to beat after winning off 3.5m. On that form, her 6m handicap in the 120m Stawell Gift will also make her one of the leading contenders for Monday's classic Ballarat's other representatives included Ballarat Harriers Grace Kelly who was fourth behind Shillito in the third heat while Chloe Kinnersly was fourth in her heat behind Ebony Newton who won in a time of 8.54 seconds. In the Arthur Postle 70m Handicap Ballarat's Patrick Martin, racing off 6.5m, also won through to the semi-final with a last-gasp win in the 15th of 18 heats. Martin's time of 7.59 saw him as one of only three runners to break 7.6 seconds. The quickest time of the day was run by Jake Ireland at 7.55 while Dion Paull looked impressive winning his heat in 7.58 Ballarat's Hugh Hoffman, racing off 6.5m was second in his heat, but as it was one of the slowest of the day, the winning time of Julian Fawcett of 7.76 seconds, it is unlikely he will make the semi. Daniel Martin was third in his heat behind Matt Eddy who won in a time of 7.74 seconds.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/greg.gliddon/cd25c62c-0e21-4cf1-82c8-6938a1fb2b5c.JPG/r0_65_5568_3211_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg