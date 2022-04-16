news, latest-news, Police, Miners Rest

A P-plater allegedly going almost 170 kilometres an hour with two teenage passengers in the car was stopped by police at Miners Rest on Saturday morning. According to Victoria Police media, officers clocked a white sedan allegedly travelling at 166km/h in a 110km/h zone on the Western Freeway just before 9am. Police intercepted the vehicle and spoke to the driver, a 19-year-old man, whose vehicle was immediately impounded for 30 days. The Frankston man is expected to be charged with speeding and other traffic-related offences. This impound was part of Operation Compass, the state-wide road policing operation during the high-risk Easter holiday period. Police are targeting impaired driving, speed, distraction, and fatigue in high-risk areas throughout metropolitan Melbourne and regional Victoria. IN THE NEWS: Highway patrol senior sergeant Liam Gardner said speeding was suspected to be a contributing factor in at least a quarter of all fatal collisions this year. "We know that speed, impaired driving, fatigue and distraction, as well as not wearing seatbelts are the biggest contributors to road trauma - that's the behaviour that we will be targeting," he said. "People can expect to see police out on the roads doing lots of alcohol and drug testing ... last year, we issued more than 9000 infringements over the five day Easter operation and we certainly won't hesitate to do the same if we catch you putting lives at risk on our roads." Phase one of Operation Compass will run until Monday evening, then recommence for phase two over the Anzac Day long weekend.

