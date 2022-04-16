coronavirus,

BALLARAT COVID UPDATE | SATURDAY, APRIL 16 NEW CASES: 198 (up from 190 yesterday) ACTIVE CASES: 1271 (up from 1262 since yesterday) Ballarat has seen a slight increase in new COVID-19 cases on Saturday. There are 198 new infections reported in the 24 hours to midnight Friday, up from 190. Active infections have also risen to 1271, from 1262 yesterday. In other areas: VICTORIAN COVID UPDATE | SATURDAY, APRIL 16: NEW CASES: 9,559 DEATHS: 8 IN HOSPITAL: 403 ICU: 21 VENTILATOR: 8 A new COVID-19 sub-variant has been detected in Victorian wastewater as virus case numbers across the country remain stubbornly high. More than 30,000 new infections were reported along with a further 27 virus-related deaths on Saturday morning, with data still to come for South Australia, Western Australia and Tasmania. This follows almost 47,000 cases and 34 fatalities reported nationally on Friday. Meanwhile, Victorian authorities are monitoring the new BA.4 or BA.5 Omicron variant after samples were confirmed in a Tullamarine catchment, north of Melbourne. The sub-variant has been recently detected in a small number of COVID-19 cases in South Africa, Botswana, Belgium, Denmark, the UK and Germany. The World Health Organisation says there are currently no known significant epidemiological differences between the new Omicron strain and the more dominant BA.2 strain. "There is no cause for alarm with the emergence of the new sub-variants," WHO regional director for Africa Dr Matshidiso Moeti said this week in a statement. "We are not yet observing a major spike in cases, hospitalisations or deaths." - with AAP We have removed our paywall from our stories about the coronavirus. This is a rapidly changing situation and we aim to make sure our readers are as informed as possible.

