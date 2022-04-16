news, latest-news,

IN 2015, Ballarat's Grace O'Dwyer shocked Australia's running community by winning the Stawell Gift as a 15-year-old. Seven years later O'Dwyer is back and is set to be one of the favourites for Monday's 120m classic after a strong victory in Saturday afternoon's heats. O'Dwyer, running off 7.75m in the seventh of 14 heats, scored an impressive and hard-fought, last stride win over Ebony Newton in one of the best performances of the day. O'Dwyer in the yellow and Newton in the green were side-by-side the whole way with the POD Squad runner just getting the better of the battle on the line. Her time of 13.72 seconds was .16 under last year's winning time by Hayley Orman and left her just .08 of a second behind the fastest time of 13.64 seconds on the day. That best time was set both by national hurdler Danielle Shaw and the impressive Queenslander Carla Bull, who earlier won through as the fastest qualifier in the 70m. However it won't be just Shaw and Bull that O'Dwyer will have to contend with after the final two heats saw two impressive scratch markers stake their own claim. The second last heat saw an incredible run from Queensland beach sprinter Bree Masters who stormed past a quality field to win in a time of 13.77 seconds. Then just moments later another Queenslander, but with a Ballarat connection, Torrie Lewis - who is coached by former Ballarat sprinter Gerrard Keating - showed why the wraps on her are as large as they are. Lewis mowed down the runners from scratch, including triple-Bendigo Gift winner, Ballarat's Tiana Shillito to score an impressive win in a time of 13.97 seconds and looked to have plenty still in the tank. Another set to feature heavily on Monday is Geelong Gift winner Jessica Payne who streeted her field to win in 13.69 seconds. With the 14 heat winners all going through and the next 28 fastest times, Shillito did more than enough to qualify for Monday's semi-final as did former Stawell Gift winner Holly Dobbyn, last year's fifth placed getter Grace Kelly as well as Chloe Kinnersly.

