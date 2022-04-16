Driver crashes into Midvale Shopping Centre post office

news, latest-news,

Another Midvale Shopping Centre business has been damaged, this time by a driver who appeared to lose control of their vehicle. Emergency crews were called to the scene at Mount Clear just after 3pm on Saturday, finding a hatchback crashed into the post office boxes on the side of the building. No one was inside the post office building at the time, which was closed for the Easter long weekend, while the learner driver and their supervisor were unhurt. The SES arrived shortly afterward to assist in making the scene safe. READ MORE: Long road to recovery for Midvale shop owners devastated by recent fire It's the second incident at the shopping centre this year, with several businesses still showing damage from a fire in January. The crash follows an incident at Miners Rest earlier on Saturday, where a P-plater was allegedly clocked at 166km/h on the Western Freeway with two teenage passengers in their car.

