SYDNEY'S Terang Gift winner Hamish Lindstrom looks the one to beat in Monday's Stawell Gift after setting the fastest time in the heats on Saturday. Lindstrom, running in the first of 17 heats raced to a convincing win in 12.05 seconds. In comparison, last year's final was won by Ed Ware in 12.19 seconds, showing the quality of Lindstrom's performance in perfect sunshine at Central Park. Lindstrom's biggest competitor looks to come from Ringwood runner Harrison Kerr who switched off when he had a big lead in the second heat, finishing in a time of 12.09 seconds. A number of the highly fancied scratch runners will need to improve in the semi finals if they are to challenge Lindstrom and Kerr come Monday. Among those to just miss out on heat victories included New Zealander Eddie Nketia who just failed to run down front marker Tom Griffin. Former winner Jacob Despard was a narrow second to Conor Lougnan, national 200m champion Aidan Murphy who was third in his heat behind an impressive performance from Aidan Green. Australian 100m champion Jake Doran false started off .5 of a metre, penalised 1m and couldn't make up the ground, finishing third on Endale Mekonnen. Another who shone on day one was Geelong Gift winner Jesse Cordoma who comfortably defeated talented sprinter, Tasmanian Jack Hale, winning in a time of 12.31 seconds. Two other winners to keep an eye to on Monday include Jasper Nettlefold and scratch marker Will Johns who won impressively. Ballarat's Patrick Martin, who has had a solid year including a third placing in the Castlemaine Gift, was second in the sixth heat behind Nicholas Antonino and did enough to qualify for the semi-finals. GWV Rebels player and St Patrick's student Beau Tedcastle, false started in his heat and finished sixth behind Ballarat Gift winner Duncan Cameron who won in 12.38 seconds. Hugh Hoffman and Mason Keast were also unplaced in their heats. The Stawell Gift semis and finals will be held on Monday.

