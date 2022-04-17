news, latest-news,

BALLARAT'S Tiana Shillito has just missed out on Stawell glory, second to in-form Queenslander Carla Bull in Sunday's 70m women's final. Shillito and fellow Ballarat runner Halle Martin both won their way through to the final with impressive semi-final performances, but weren't able to hold off the flying Queenslander who looks set to run as favourite for Monday's Stawell Gift after also posting the equal quickest time for the 120m classic in the heats on Saturday. Bull was racing from the backmarker's position of 3.5m, but it didn't seem to bother her, as her adjusted time of 8.369 seconds was by far the quickest of the weekend. While Bull's form across the weekend has been undeniable, you can't take anything away from the three-time Bendigo Gift winner Shillito who has been a stand-out of the Ballarat-based runners this year and is well in contention to force her way into the Stawell Gift final after finishing second in Saturday's heat to Torrie Lewis. Shillito's time of 8.426 seconds, running off 7m, would have won every heat and the semi-final and she would have been celebrating another major success if she hadn't have run into the most in-form runner at the meet. Martin was sixth in the final, finishing in a time of 8.584 seconds, continuing her good form throughout the season. Holly Dobbyn made it through the semi-finals with a win in her heat, but was unable to progress further. In the Arthur Postle 70m Handicap Ballarat's Patrick Martin also made it through to the final but was no match for Tom Templeton who flew down the track to win in a time of 7.34 seconds. Martin's time of 7.508 seconds was his best of the weekend, finishing fifth in the final. In both Saturday's heat and Sunday's semi final, Martin, racing off 6.5m won through with last gasp wins, winning his semi-final in 7.51 seconds. Ballarat's Hugh Hoffman, racing off 6.5m, was second in his heat, but as it was one of the slowest of the day, the winning time of Julian Fawcett of 7.76 seconds meant he missed out on the semi-final. Daniel Martin was third in his heat behind Matt Eddy. Ballarat Harriers runner Grace Kelly, running off 1.75m missed out on a place in the under-18 girls 100m final when she finished second in her heat. The boys 100m final was won by Patrick Meade in a time of 10.32 seconds while the girls 100m was won narrowly by Fin Fawcett in 11.61 seconds.

