Missing Horsham man Graham found

news, latest-news,

UPDATE: Victoria Police Media has confirmed Graham has been found safe and well. PREVIOUSLY: Police are appealing for public assistance to help locate missing man Graham. According to Victoria Police Meida, the 79-year-old was last seen in Horsham at 3pm on Friday, April 15. Family and police have concerns for his welfare as he was due to arrive at Lake Burrumbeet at 10.30am Saturday morning but never arrived. Graham is driving a red 2000 Hyundai Accent with registration QFJ557 and may be travelling on the Western Highway. There are concerns for his welfare due to medical conditions. IN THE NEWS An image of Graham and a car similar to his has been released in the hope someone recognises him and provides information on his current whereabouts. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to phone Ballarat Police Station on 5336 6000. Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/alexander.ford/aa370f14-1d51-4e65-a499-ff46f297c221.PNG/r0_82_407_312_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg