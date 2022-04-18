news, latest-news,

With more holiday traffic on the roads, police are calling for drivers to slow down and take their time to make sure they get home safely after a horror weekend. While thankfully no one in Ballarat was killed or seriously injured, there were serious incidents reported which raised concerns. The most serious was a crash in Brown Hill on Saturday afternoon, where a car struck a sign before splintering a power pole and rolling. Crews were called to the scene about 4.30pm, finding the car on its roof on Strickland Parade near the Ballarat-Burrumbeet Road exit. One of the five occupants, a man in his 20s, was taken to hospital in a stable condition with cuts and abrasions, while another allegedly fled the scene, with police continuing to investigate as of Sunday evening. It followed a minor collision in Mount Clear earlier that afternoon, when a learner driver allegedly crashed into the Midvale Shopping Centre post office boxes - no one was hurt, and the shop was closed at the time. On Saturday morning, Highway Patrol police pulled over a 19-year-old driver allegedly speeding on the Western Freeway near Miners Rest - according to Victoria Police media, the Frankston man was allegedly clocked at 166km/h, with two teenage passengers in the car at the time. It's expected he'll be charged with speeding and other driving offences. Police have been out in force for Operation Compass across the extra-long weekend, and will be out again over the Anzac Day long weekend. Ballarat Highway Patrol's Acting Sergeant Guinther Borgelt said the incidents were concerning, particularly as more people will be on the road heading home on Easter Monday. "We're aware of that and we'll be maintaining a maximum amount of units on the road to ensure everyone's safe passage home," he said. "Take your time, enjoy a break, and get home safely - consider how much you've been drinking over the weekend before getting behind the wheel, and make sure you've had enough rest before you return home. "If we've got families teaching learner drivers, it's a great opportunity, but take your time and be patient, including other drivers around learner drivers." Police are targeting impaired driving, speed, distraction, and fatigue in high-risk areas throughout metropolitan Melbourne and regional Victoria as part of the operation, including using roadside breath testing. IN THE NEWS Disappointingly, after a targeted effort in March, there have been 11 lives lost on the roads already this month, including five fatalities which occurred over the first weekend of the Victorian school holidays. Motorists travelling to and from regional areas will be a focus for police, with fatalities on regional roads up almost 40 per cent on last year. Operation Compass will conclude at 23:59pm on Monday, April 25. Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/alexander.ford/77b8e8f4-4c4b-4f30-a584-70729c45ecd8.jpg/r0_139_3323_2016_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg