A WEEK of upheavel at the Sebastopol Vikings after the departure of long-time coach Corey Smith has ended in a stalemate after a 1-1 draw against Diamond Valley at St Georges Reserve on Saturday. While the result was a fair reflection of the contest, it is another case of missed opportunities for the Vikings, but at least they managed to pick up their second point of the season as they look to rebuild the year which was starting to slip away. It started brightly enough though, with Laurence Tombe creating an outstanding goal with a solo run in the fifth minute. The Vikings then had couple of chances to go two goals up, but never looked quite able to secure that second goal which might have opened up the contest. Against the play, Diamond Valley were able to strike back in the 37th minute and the match after half-time deteriorated into a game of hit and hope as the visitors threw five men behind the ball to secure a point for themselves. Vikings coach Dan Hollingworth said while it was a frustrating day, being able to grab a point was hopefully the start of a climb back up the ladder. "We probably looked the better team and the goal we conceded was a bit sloppy from us in giving away possession in our defensive third and then not reacting to that quick enough," he said. "The second half was a stalemate, they stacked their defence. They have been struggling for points just as we are and you could tell they were going to be happy with a draw the way they played out the second half, it made it very hard to break that down." The Vikings next week hit the road to face Fawkner, another match the team will be looking to win with Fawkner sitting just two points ahead of Sebastopol on the ladder. Hollingworth said the plan in the immediate weeks is to play "effective football". "We haven't earned the right to play the way we want to yet, so for us it's about playing the football we need to in order to get points on the board," he said. "From that we hope to get more confidence in order to start playing more free-flowing and attacking football, but right now it's about getting the points anyway we can." The Vikings reserves continued their unbeaten start to the season but dropped their first two points after a 2-2 draw. Liam Dawson put through both goals, helping the team recover from a 2-0 deficit.

