news, latest-news,

It's often pointed out that five years is a a long time in rock'n'roll - but try 30 years. When Wollongong's (actually the tiny northern suburb of Tarrawanna's) Tumbleweed began to gig in 1991, it was just 30 years from the time of Chuck Berry, Little Richard and Elvis. In 1961 the Beatles were still making their debut at the Cavern Club; the Rolling Stones hadn't formed. Now, three decades on from Tumbleweed exploding onto the stages of Steel City and then across the country, the band are reformed, touring, and coming to Ballarat's Volta Bar. Born out of the legendary Proton Energy Pills, Tumbleweed were formed by brothers Lenny, Jay and Dave Curley, with other early members including drummer Richie Lewis, Paul Hausmeister and Steve O'Brien. Their first single Captain's Log/Space Friends was released in 1991, produced by Mark Arm from Mudhoney and mixed by Jack Endino at Reciprocal in Seattle. Richie Lewis says it's been a long time between Ballarat visits for the 'Weed. "We haven't played Ballarat since about '95; I think it was an old church that had been converted into a venue,I remember it had a really high stage, it was packed and hot and was a great night," he says. "I don't know why we haven't been back since. I love Ballarat, the gold era architecture and wide open streets, I spent a bit of time there, I had family there. I don't know what to expect this time around, playing to a lot of new faces I hope, although a few of my friends have moved out of Melbourne and made their home in Ballarat, so I hope to catch up with some old friends as well." Lewis says three decades playing is an out-of-the-ordinary lifesapn for most bands, especially in Australia. "Being together for 30 years is pretty huge, a good innings, a lot of our life and energy has been wrapped up in this rock'n'roll band," he says. "We have had a lot of ups and downs over the years, but the ups have far outweighed the downs, that's why we're still doing it. We are probably enjoying it now more than ever, and we are a better band than we've ever been.' In the early 90's with the grunge scene coming to life, the band found themselves supporting bands like Fugazi, Nirvana and Iggy Pop, touring relentlessly and seemingly destined to take on the world. They toured England with Mudhoney, played the Astoria in London with the Lemonheads, and on a showcase tour in the US played New York's legendary CBGBs. Tumbleweed released the single Stoned/Holy Moses in 1991, followed by the Theatre of Gnomes and Weedseed EPs (1992). The releases did well in alternative charts, and in Australia their debut album Tumbleweed entered the charts at #12 while they were touring. Moving from Atlantic Records to Polydor, the band released a second album Galactaphonic in 1995, but the band parted ways with guitarist Hausmeister and O'Brien. Lenny, Jay and Richie continued on with various other members to record the third album Return to Earth (1996), spawning the hit single Silver Lizard, and then a fourth album, Mumbo Jumbo (1999) which received the band's only ARIA nomination. After a break of a decade, in 2009 Richie, Lenny, Jay, Paul and Steve reformed for the 15th anniversary of Homebake, a festival Tumbleweed had helped pioneer with "Weedstock" back in the 90s. They released their fifth album Sounds from the Other Side in 2013 to acclaim and had just wrapped touring it when in August 2014, tragedy struck. Jay Curley, bass player, brother and founding member, died suddenly in his home. The band were devastated. In 2017, old friends Spiderbait asked Tumbleweed to reform to play a special anniversary show at the Corner Hotel in Melbourne. The band recruited Wollongong friend and bass player for the Pink fits Jamie Cleaves to fill in. With a new member, the band say they discovered new life in the band and a spark which reignited their passion for performance. They recorded a new single Shadowland/ Rebellion (2021) with Radio Birdman's Rob Younger. Tumbleweed now say they love playing more than ever, having found balance, writing new music and playing to audiences across the country. "It's going to be a great show, we've been rehearsing songs from our entire 30-year career, some rarities that don't often get a go live," Lewis says. Supporting us are Fridge who are an amazing band who hail from Tasmania and they are old friends of ours. It's their first show in 25 years, we can't wait to see them again. And Grinding Eyes are a quality psychedelic rock band. Last year we put out a split 7-inch single with them, so it'll be a fantastic show from beginning to end. "After the tour we have a new single coming out through Farmer and the Owl, it's a double A-side Patchouli girl and It takes one to know one. And we will be finishing off some recordings we began before lockdown." The band are performing at Ballarat's Volta on Friday, April 22.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/caleb.cluff/9344e6fa-cd41-4fc3-a307-cd02e85c0753.jpg/r0_104_2048_1261_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg