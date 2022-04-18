news, latest-news,

Ballarat City has been made to rue its lapses in concentration, Box Hill United making the most of a 95th minute penalty to salvage a 3-3 draw at Morshead Park. Though City's unbeaten record at home this season remains in tact, it could have been so much more, racing to a 2-0 lead within the first 10 minutes. City's first come nearly immediately after kick-off. Box Hill United wasted the first chance of possession, resulting in a quickly-played goalkick that worked its way from the back to the middle of the park. IN OTHER NEWS: A precise through ball played Lachlan Wright in one-on-one with the keeper, the winger lifting the ball in the back of the net to celebrate his first goal of the season in the 2nd minute. City continued to dominate territory with its forward press drawing its rewards in the 10th minute. Teenage midfielder Zac Francis never gave up on a backpass, forcing United's keeper to kick the ball straight into him. Francis calmly controlled the ball before rolling it into the bottom corner to put City 2-0 up. It would take less than five minutes for the hosts to find themselves under pressure. WATCH THE INJURY-TIME PENALTY BELOW: All City players switched off and turned their backs to a throw-in, allowing United winger Nikita Varelas to accept the ball quickly, cut inside, and bury a shot inside the near post. Varelas netted an equaliser in the 33rd minute, against the benefactor of a City defensive error. City was unable to clear a corner, the ball falling to Varelas at the penalty spot, who drove his shot across keeper David Carton to level the scores. City re-gained the lead just after half-time with a perfectly-executed set-play from a corner ending with Wright finishing a free header at the back post. From there City found itself under attack. Centre-backs Ned Mitrovic and Will McLoughlin were made to work overtime as United chased an equaliser. Eventually, the dam wall broke. An overly-optimistic challenge by a City defender just inside the box ended with Conor McDonald slotting a penalty with minutes to play. Ballarat City returns to Morshead Park at 7:30pm on Wednesday night for a fifth-round Australia Cup meeting with fellow NPL3 side Springvale White Eagles. The White Eagles are on the bottom of the NPL3 ladder but advanced to the fifth round of the national knockout competition with a 4-0 win against Altona City. City progressed with a 3-0 win against South Springvale.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/matthew.currill/94723210-490a-4898-844e-dbbcae015981.jpg/r0_92_3349_1984_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg