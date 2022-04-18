news, latest-news,

Ballarat sprinter Patrick Martin will contest the 200m final at the Stawell Gift later today. The Peter O'Dwyer-trained runner won his semi-final on Monday morning to earn his chance at top glory at 3:20 pm this afternoon. Fellow Ballarat sprinter Scott Shillito will also run for a title after progressing to the masters 100m final with a third-place finish in the semi-final. The Courier will bring you updates from the Stawell Gift throughout the day. Semi-finals for the feature events, the Women's Gift and Stawell Gift, being at 12:14.

