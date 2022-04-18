coronavirus,

BALLARAT COVID UPDATE | MONDAY, APRIL 18: NEW CASES: 174 (down from 197 yesterday) ACTIVE CASES: 1234 (down from 1304 since yesterday) Ballarat has recorded 174 new COVID infections as the Easter long weekend draws nearer to a close. The caseload has remained steady in the four days of Easter, with new daily cases landing between 170 and 200 cases every day. There are now 1234 active cases in Ballarat. In other areas: Meanwhile, Victorian seniors will share in an extra 10,000 travel vouchers, in another boost for the state's COVID-hit tourism sector. The Victorian government on Monday announced eligible seniors who missed out on one of the initial 10,000 vouchers will get a second chance at a discounted holiday. Under the scheme, voucher holders can claim a $200 rebate when spending $400 or more on accommodation, tours, experiences and attractions across the state from April 8 to May 27. Minister for Regional Development Mary-Anne Thomas said some of the initial recipients were ineligible due to being from the same family, paving the way for unused vouchers to be redistributed. The extra 10,000 vouchers will handed out among the 25,000 people who unsuccessfully applied in the original ballot. They are urged to check their email to find out whether it's second time lucky. More than $159 million has been injected into Victoria's tourism sector from previous rounds of the travel voucher scheme. "This is all part of our government's commitment to help tourism businesses and others come back stronger than ever after the last couple of years," Ms Thomas told reporters. Victoria reported one COVID-related death and 7918 new cases on Monday, the six consecutive day infections have fallen in the state. The state government has repeatedly flagged COVID-19 restrictions, such as close contact isolation rules and mandatory masks for students in grades 3 to 6, could ease once the state's Omicron sub-variant wave peaks. We have removed our paywall from our stories about the coronavirus. This is a rapidly changing situation and we aim to make sure our readers are as informed as possible.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/michelle.smith/f7e14428-1a3b-40df-b690-f9a9bbb92230.jpg/r3_0_1196_674_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg