Champion trainer Emma Stewart has created another piece of Australian harness racing history. She became the first to ever train nine winners at one race meeting at Launceston on Saturday night. The Cardigan-based Stewart bettered the previous best of eight - a mark she shared with former Mildura trainer Shayne Cramp. To make the feat even more remarkable, Stewart won every race she contested. She had one starter in each of eight races and two in the group 1 $100,000 Easter Cup, which she quinellaed. Stable driver Mark Pitt also put himself in the record books. He drove all nine winners - more than any other reinsman has ever chalked up at the one meeting in Australia. The previous best was six. The nine winners featured Go Dancing, Rock Artist, Runaway Celebrity, Soho Historia, Firerockfireroll, Longfellow, Von Art, Beach Life and Captain Rival. Longfellow provided the individual highlight by taking out the Easter Cup, holding out stable mate Like A Wildfire.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/mTvP5NhWJFQFv7uTytgxtB/d62a150c-b681-4d23-a2a5-fab84119029b.jpg/r1356_174_2850_1018_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg