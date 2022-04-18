news, latest-news,

CENTRAL Park at Stawell isn't exactly known for its twists and turns but for Ballarat runners, it was a cruel twist of fate which eventually cost the POD Squad a shot at Stawell Gift Glory. With seven runners with a Ballarat connection in the women's semi final and another, Patrick Martin, in the men's it looked like there would be plenty to get excited about for Ballarat-based athletes. But when the semi-final draw was released, pitting three in the same race and another, Torrie Lewis off scratch - who is trained by Ballarat sprinting legend Gerrard Keating - it was always just a pipe-dream for more than one representative to make the final. MORE STAWELL GIFT As it was it was Grace O'Dwyer that was the unluckiest of all, second in that very heat to Lucy Carter by the barest of margins alongside fellow POD squad members Chloe Kinnersly and Tiana Shillito. Had the 2015 winner been drawn in another heat. she would have made the final given her time as runner-up was better than in other semis, but it wasn't to be. O'Dwyer was philosophical after the racing saying she had exceeded her own expectations. "Obviously there's some disappointment when you miss out on the final but such a small margin, but I was stoked with the weekend and the entire squad were running today," she said. Another former winner Holly Dobbyn was another to make the semi-final. After seasons battling injury, including a foot problem this year, Dobbyn said she was thrilled to be given a chance to compete on Monday. "I'm rapt to have made the semi," she said. "To get through I was pretty pleased with that. It was just a goal to take down a couple in the semi today and I did that, so I'm happy. I wasn't coming into Stawell with any expectations, I haven't had the greatest season, so to win a (70m) heat was pretty cool." Patrick Martin made the final of the 200m and was also a semi-finalist in the 120m. "I hadn't been training for that as I'm more of a 400m runner, so that back-end speed was the key for me in that. It's my first time running the 120m at Stawell and to make a semi like that was insane, it's been just a crazy buzz being here." The nearly, but not quite, day continued for Tiana Shillito, Halle Martin, Chloe Kinnersly, Ballarat Harrier Grace Kelly as well as Lewis. Shillito and Kinnersly both ran into the fast heat which also eliminated O'Dwyer and Lewis. Shillito, Martin and former Ballarat Clarendon College student Caitlyn Nicholson all made the final of the 70m on Sunday. Kinnersly said making the semi-final was her immediate goal having not made it that far before, so she was delighted with the result. Lewis, 17, said she was happy with her weekend's work. "I thought I'd try and do the best I could when I got here and I think I did that, the thing is, Stawell is just really tough, you have to come first in your semi," she said. "It's my second time here, we've got more people here than we have at the nationals. "One of the big bits of news when we came here was the announcement about the Commonwealth Games in four years (in Ballarat), I'm so excited for that and just can't wait to hopefully be a part of it." In other results, Rory Nunn and Hugh Hoffman were second and third in the 400m frontmarkers handicap.

