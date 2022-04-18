news, latest-news,

QUEENSLAND 19-year-old Carla Bull proved to be the dominant force across the Stawell Gift weekend, but she was still as shocked as anyone when she was judged a narrow winner of Monday's 120m classic. Bull, who took out the sprint double, claiming the 70m on Sunday before backing up on Monday held off Clare De Salis in one of the tightest finishes seen in Stawell Gift history, winning in a time of 13.77 seconds. The bubbly Gold Coast-native was overcome with emotion after the win saying it was a dream come true to succeed on Australian foot racing's biggest stage. "It's my first time at Stawell, I grew up in surf lifesaving and we decided to set our sights here this year," she said. "This was always something that was on the plan for this year." After a dominant semi-final win, Bull was among the top picks for the final, but admitted she knew it wasn't going to be easy. "Everyone always brings their best for the final," she said. "I knew it was close, it was 'yes, no, yes, no' I'm not sure, so it was great to win." Bull said the whole event was a daunting experience, clearly the biggest crowd she had ever run in front of and knowing the television cameras were there. She said while the 120m was a biggest thrill, to get the 70m as well had given her some confidence that she could put in a big performance when it was needed. "Getting the 70m yesterday was great, but we spoke as a team last night saying the job wasn't done yet, I couldn't really celebrate until now, the job's done," she said

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/greg.gliddon/c1c6d5df-50bc-48ef-81d1-6fbc05758293.jpg/r0_399_5184_3328_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg