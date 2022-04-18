news, latest-news,

IT'S fair to say it was a slick surface at Stawell for this year's 120m Gift and it's also fair to say that Park Orchards runner Harrison Kerr well and truly went for the fast tyres on the track when he romped away with the $40,000 pay check. The 22-year-old has been coming to Stawell for many years, but this was the year he knew it was his time, and with a generous handicap of 9.25m, he strode away to an outstanding win over a top-quality field. But it was the time that left long-time Stawell experts gasping, winning in 11.85 seconds, metres clear of his nearest opponent a gallant Hamish Lindstrom with Jess McKenna filling the minor placings. "It feels incredible, it's what we planned to do and we've pulled it off, it's fantastic," Kerr said. "This was the goal since the start of the season, of course I was nervous and I knew it was a very tough competition. I've been coming here for the past eight or nine years. I know previously I wasn't ready, I was ready this time." Kerr who last year needed a shoulder reconstruction after a football injury said that had helped him focus on his running. "I did that in May last year and I had a couple of months off running so I knew I'd be pushing time, but I just got back into the running, trained hard and here we are," he said. Kerr, an engineering student, said he was keen to continue in professional running and potentially move onto the track. "I'd love to try my hand at the circuit stuff against some of those big runners we saw today. I'm definitely a bit off them, but with the right training I'm sure we can do something," he said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/greg.gliddon/bc12ab97-be14-475e-98e5-1c6c4f7f81e9.jpg/r0_230_4526_2787_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg