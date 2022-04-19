news, latest-news,

Ballarat stables are poised to have a big say in this year's jumping season. Henry Dwyer, and the partnership of Ciaron Maher and David Eustace were prominent on the first feature day of the 2022 jumping calendar at Pakenham on Monday Dwyer trained a double, while the Maher-Eustace team captured the main race of the day. Dwyer's wins came with Brungle Bertie ($11) in a restricted hurdle, 3200m, and Riding High ($2.80 favourite) in the $100,000 JEH Spencer Memorial Steeplechase, 3500m. Each was having their first jumps start for the year. A six-year-old with just the one win on the flat, Brungle Bertie won his maiden hurdle at Casterton in June last year and this was his first run over the jumps since. Ballarat jockey Lee Horner took the ride on a day. Riding High further enhanced his standing over the fences. The eight-year-old had an outstanding first season over the high jumps in 2021, winning the Australian Steeplechase and finishing third in the Grand National Steeplechase. Riding High also gave international jockey Willie McCarthy his first Australian win this visit. The Irishman rode in Victoria last year, winning seven times, including a treble for Maher and Eustace on Grand National Steeplechase Day in Ballarat. Saunter Boy ($2.50 favourite) added to his already impressive jumps record by taking out the $100,000 MJ Bourke Hurdle, 3200m. He edged out the Andrew Noblet-trained Out And Dreaming. The French-bred Saunter Boy will again be targeting some of the biggest jumps races of the year, having already taken out the Australian Hurdle and JJ Houlahan Hurdle. The Warrnambool May Carnival on May 3, 4 and 5 provides the next jumps assignments. BALLARAT apprentice jockey Alana Kelly is closing in on 50 wins for the season after a double at Sandown Lakeside on Monday. She took out the last two races on Our Lone Star ($26) in the Ladbrokes Live Betting Handicap, 1400m, and the Mt Macedon-based Hosier ($3) for Ballarat trainer Robert Hickmott in the Ladbrokes Same Race Multi Handicap, 1600m. As well as having his new Ballarat stable, Hickmott also oversees a team at Mt Macedon for high profile owner Lloyd Williams. Kelly is on 46 wins for 2021-22 and set to pass her career-best tally of 49 from last season. Hickmott also won with Point Nepean ($1.85 fav) at Caulfield on Saturday.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/mTvP5NhWJFQFv7uTytgxtB/170d88f5-2269-430f-acad-a5c22db1bd7f.JPG/r0_119_4077_2423_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg