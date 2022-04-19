news, latest-news,

Another multiple AFL premiership player could be on his way to the Central Highlands Football League in season 2022. Matthew Stokes, who played 200 games with Geelong and Essendon and won premierships with the Cats in 2007 and 2011, has indicated his willingness to join former Geelong premiership stars James Kelly and Shannon Byrnes at Gordon. Gordon co-coach Ron Watt confirmed that Stokes had expressed interest in playing some games with the Eagles this season, with an eye on playing enough games to qualify for finals. RELATED | Every player's complete stats from round one of BFNL However, Watt said nothing had been confirmed about which games the champion small forward might be able to play. It would make an embarrassment of riches for the CHFL powerhouse which opened its season with a big win over 131-point win over Daylesford. Watt said conversations were ongoing with Stokes, as well as Kelly and Byrnes, about when they will be available. He said the appearances of both Kelly and Byrnes would be reliant on the AFL draw, given their roles as assistant coaches at Geelong. Watt said trying to fit the three AFL stars in the team at once would be a delicate balancing act as it was important to give the club's host of impressive juniors an opportunity to play senior football, as well as give them an opportunity to learn from players who have reached the pinnacle of the game. "There's an indication there that he might be keen, but we're just waiting to confirm what we can," Watt said. Stokes played 189 games for Geelong and 11 for Essendon, joining the Bombers as a top-up player after the supplements scandal. He kicked 209 career goals. In total, Stokes, Byrnes and Kelly played a combined 644 AFL games. He famously returned to the field for Geelong in the 2007 grand final after looking like he had suffered a serious knee injury in the first quarter of the record win over Port Adelaide. In 2009, he gave up his place in the Cats team that went onto to narrowly defeat St Kilda, declaring himself unfit on the eve of the game. Since retiring he has held roles with the AFL as its Indigenous engagement and programs manager. He remained in the role until December 2018, when he returned to the Geelong Football Club as its people and engagement manager and now runs his own business. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

