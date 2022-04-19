news, latest-news,

A former shire hall is being transformed to a new community hub and a home for groups that are important threads of the fabric of the town. Linton and District Historical Society, Linton Community Inc. and Linton Craft Group have been allocated spaces at the former Linton Shire Hall. Golden Plains Shire Mayor Cr Gavin Gamble said the former shire hall had a prominent place in the heart of Linton and a long history as home to the old Shire of Grenville and council customer service centre. "Council is pleased to see the management and activation of this historic facility in the hands of three passionate and established community groups," he said. The spaces in the community hub have been allocated under a 12-month trial period following an expression of interest process in 2021 which attracted applications from the three groups. The Linton Craft Group will take over the art room, while the former heath area, reception, main room and office will be used by Linton Community Inc. which runs the Linton Emergency Pantry. Linton and District Historical Society will take over management of the council chamber hall which is open for community groups and residents to book. Society president Dr Jill Wheeler said the group volunteered to take over management of the council chamber to preserve the history of the space and its role as a place for community groups to meet. "It has lots of artifacts and photographs and historic things inside it, honour boards and all sorts of things we didn't want to see moved or changed," she said. "It is going to be preserved like that, that is our goal. Community groups will continue to use it and be encouraged to use it." Linton and District Historical Society is taking on management of the council chamber in addition to its existing role as caretakers of the old undertakers building and library across the road. "It is very important to have a space for community groups in Linton. We don't have a lot of spaces where larger groups can meet," Dr Wheeler said. "We have groups for example like a play reading group, the cemetery trust is going to meet there and the shire will still use it for council meetings." Dr Wheeler said Linton was changing and growing, with many new faces around town, and the historical society was looking to continue promoting the history of the town with a new view to tourism. "We are looking ahead to Linton being a destination because of its historic buildings and we are at the forefront of preserving them," she said. Cr Gamble said Golden Plains Shire was committed to supporting local community groups and providing active and accessible spaces. "Council looks forward to seeing the Linton Community Hub in action and at the time of our return to Linton for a council meeting," he said. Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rochelle.kirkham/8a69e815-5e1c-470d-b798-ec1edee370f5.jpg/r0_213_4288_2636_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg