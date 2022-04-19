news, latest-news,

TWO Opals, a host of rising stars and a coach who knows plenty about developing young talent has the Ballarat Miners women set for a season to remember in NBL1 South. With the inclusions of 190cm power forward Ztina Aokuso, Jade Melbourne, who has recently been drafted to the WNBA and renowned shooter Isabella Brancatisano, there is genuine excitement as to what the Miners women can achieve this season. Coupled with that is new coach David Herbert who led the Australian Gems under-18 world championships team to a silver medal last year and is currently working with Victoria at the national carnival in Mackay. Herbert, who will miss this week's first home game due to his commitments in Queensland, said there was plenty of excitement building around the team. "We're still probably a couple of players short still," Herbert said. "I think it's really a rebuilding season, it's a situation where we've been keen to bring in some new players, to rebuild the women's program. "Jade and Ztina are both Opals, so they are both significant players in the landscape of basketball in this country, so it's great to be able to bring two players of that quality to our program. "They set the benchmark now for all our local players, our juniors, and you can see the elevation of the likes of Annie Collins, Millie Cracknell, even Kristy Rinaldi is taking her game to another level because of the new players who have arrived which is exciting." Herbert said the team hopes to play a dynamic brand of basketball during the season. "Our guards are quick, they can shoot from range, so I think you'll see the fast the furious out there when we play. You'll see a lot of three and obviously we'll look to mix that up with a power game inside with Ztina. "I hope we've got all bases covered in that regard. You look at Rinaldi, Molly Matthews, they are both big three shooters, real ability offensively and it's about how we design our defence that will determine how successful we will be." Herbert warned fans there probably would be some early teething issues. "We haven't had a lot of time together yet," he said. "We're a little behind, Jade and Ztina arrived late, Millie Sharp and Gemma Amoore, who are two of our younger players have been off with the Vic Country state team. "We were training with the youth league and the NBL1 together which I think has been highly successful, it's rally helping our local. "Indications of the pre-season tournament when we had players arrive on the day and meet us on the day, were quite good. "We had a win over Waverley and a very close game against Knox who you'd say are among the season favourites so with no training together, I thought we did very well." The Miners open their season at Selkirk Stadium on Saturday night against the Geelong Supercats.

