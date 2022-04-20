news, latest-news,

BALLARAT basketball fans have plenty to look forward to in NBL1 Sourth season 2022, but it might take them a bit of time to get used to all the new players. The Ballarat Miners have gone on a recruiting spree securing the services of a number of high-profile new players including South East Melbourne's Koen Sapwell, Nic Pozoglou, import David Crisp who has arrived in the past few weeks, naturalised Australian and Kenyan national team member Preston Bungei and even a new coach in Luke Sunderland who has taken over from Ballarat basketball legend Bendan Joyce. However the core of young locals including Jordan Lingard, Zac Dunmore and Will Hynes are set to make sure there's plenty of depth around the new-look starting line-up. READ MORE: Season preview: Ballarat Miners Women "It's going to be very different to what last season was for sure," Sunderland said. "We're going to be one of the most athletic teams in the league. The sessions that (Koen) Sapwell has been down, he's commented on how many players we have at every position that can really move and compete at the elite level. "Hopefully our style of play is going to suit that and allow us to execute as well. I think Sapwell will have a break-out year, I think he's going to be as good as any NBL player in the league and as productive as any import." Sunderland said the signs had been good in the few sessions the team had had together. "We played the Ballarat tournament early and everything we wanted to get out of those games we got out right away. It's pretty encouraging because we've got a lot of guys who are accepting of their roles and they've got a high IQ and also their understanding of each other has been good," he said. "We're smaller, we don't have to two big seven footers, but not many teams do. But we'll be a lot more versatile at both ends. We'll be able to play a lot faster at both ends and make other teams uncomfortable." Sapwell said the chance to win a title was behind his reasoning to sign with Ballarat. Last season, Sapwell averaged 16 points at 44 per cent from the field in NBL1 and in particular had a night out against the Miners as the top scorer with 26 points. "I love to win, and I think the new makeup of both coaching staff and players allows us to compete with the best teams in the competition," he said. Sunderland said while the starting five would be different, the host of Ballarat players would provide the perfect balance to the squad. "Lingard, Dunmore, Hynes, Zac has just turned 22, Will is only just turned 20, Lucas Impey who's just finished up nationals for Vic Country will be in the team full time," he said. "We've got Ned Renfree and Jackson Talbot at 11 and 12, Amos Brooks has come back, he was in the Youth League team that won the championship a couple of years ago then went off to college and came home during the pandemic, he's had as good a pre-season as anybody."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/greg.gliddon/a042b917-8778-4601-a384-615ab043a51d.jpg/r0_161_1142_806_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg