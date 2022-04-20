news, latest-news,

Ballarat's western growth corridor could see the addition of the equivalent of small town in one hit as the latest housing estate plans are revealed in seemingly unabated suburban growth to the city. The Webb Road proposal in Bonshaw which has been submitted for public advertising plans to subdivide existing rural blocks on Webb Road and create 183 home blocks. It falls under the Ballarat West Precinct Structure Plan which incorporates major growth areas in Bonshaw, Winter Valley and Delacombe that have seen massive expansion since 2016. The concept plan, which has been submitted to counci,l is based around a five-stage proposal from 99 to 133 Webb Road, extending the residential states of Bonshaw further south toward the Ross Creek Road. See the proposed subdivision here. It will cover a total of 10.87 hectares with the average proposed block size being just more than a tenth of an acre, or 438 square metres, with a further 2.8 hectares or 26 percent of the total area being allocated to road reserves. The submission has maintained an average density of 16.8 lots per developable hectare above the council-recommended minimum density of 15 lots but the proposal also removed lots smaller than 300 square metres to avoid falling under the Small Housing Code. Concept plans show the road grid will feed into Webb Street but the existing road reserve for Schreenans Road could also connect with Carthew Street in existing estates off Tait Street. The applicants are also seeking permission to discard a covenant on the land put in place almost 30 years ago which restricts how much and what can be built on the land. HAVE YOUR SAY AT THE BOTTOM OF THIS STORY The covenant which applies to four of the five lots relates to the use of land for rural living purposes and restricts the development of the land to a single dwelling over 120 square metres. It also requires development to be constructed of at least 75 percent of brick or stone. "The covenant is almost 30 years old, and it is proposed to be removed to allow greater flexibility in the future built form that can be established on the subdivided lots," the submission reads. "The removal of the covenant will not have a detrimental impact on the surrounding area as the area has been identified as a growth corridor which will see ongoing changes in residential supply and demand. "The removal will enable future residents to establish a built form that responds to the new and emerging context of the area. A Cultural Heritage Management Plan is also being developed and is expected to be submitted to council by May.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/xZTdZ6tEPcDnFXvZB8aTeZ/e045c020-5c65-4b14-9761-6a357384c3d9.jpg/r11_222_3268_2062_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg