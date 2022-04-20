news, latest-news,

The Paulig brothers and the Janssen boys were the first Ballarat brothers to be killed at Gallipoli. Forty-seven pairs of brothers from Ballarat are known to have died in action in World War I. Robert and Lawrence Tait, who grew up in Barkly Street both lost their lives in the final three weeks of the war. Their names can be found in Ballarat's Avenue of Honour. This Anzac Day service at the Arch of Victory will focus on Ballarat's bands of brothers who fought and died on foreign lands in WWI. All 94 names will be called in the commemorative service. This continues a relatively new tradition for the Arch service on Anzac Day morning. Arch of Victory and Avenue of Honour president Garry Snowden said calling of the name was about staying true to The Ode: "...in the morning/We will remember them". "It's an important way to humanise the service," Mr Snowden said. "These men weren't formatted robots; they were ordinary Ballarat guys. By telling their stories and mentioning their names, where they went to school, or what football club they played for, it helps makes them more real - we are impassionately remembering them. "Otherwise, it's remember who? Who are you remembering? Putting names to them in some small way humanises them. "If you hear one soldier grew up in Macarthur Street, you might start to wonder which house if you drive along there every day. It helps people engage and connect." The Paulig brothers, Albert and Henry, who died in Gallipoli, went to Humffrary Street State School. Carl and Ernek Janssen went to the Cambrian Hill State School. IN OTHER NEWS Mr Snowden said, in researching brothers from World War I, there were 144 sets of three Australian brothers who died in battle but no more than pairs recorded from Ballarat. He said while it might take a few moments to name all 47 pairs of Ballarat brothers, it was an important way to honour their sacrifice, in the shadow of the Arch built in their honour, on Anzac Day. The naming of soldiers and sharing personal stories is also a feature in daily commemorative services at the Australian War Memorial in Canberra. Ballarat Cemeteries will also this week place plaques on 19 graves of forgotten WWI soldiers who are buried in barren land. Mr Snowden said the timing of Anzac Day, on the final day of school holidays, had made it difficult to include schools in the Arch service where any tribute - no matter the size - mattered. Anyone with a family connection to the brothers is encouraged to place a floral tribute to the Ballarat brothers during the service. They can register their intention on email, honouringouranzacs@gmail.com. The Arch of Victory commemorative service starts 8am on Anzac Day. Thomas and Walter BAILEY Harry and; Frederick BASTOW Samuel and Harold BELL Samuel and John BREW Harold and Alfred CLARK Stanley and Hector CLOSE Charles and Percy COLTMAN Leslie and Jason COULTER George and Norman CRAVEN Gordon and Frederick CROCKER James and William DALY Richard and Roland DAVEY William and Leslie DAW William and Spencer DAY Joseph and; Henry EDWARDS Harold and Eric EWART Charles and James GITSHAM Joseph and Percy GROSE James and Samuel HANNAH Charles and Frederick HARRIS Charles and Rupert HARROP Edward and Harry HOLGATE Herbert and Victor HUGHES Arthur and George HUGHES Carl and Ernek JANSSEN Macklam and Norman KERBY John and James LUMSDEN Clement and Austin McCALLUM James and William McGREGOR Maurice and Ernest McLEOD Phillip and William MOON Clement and Ina MOORE Richard and Sydney O'SHANNASSY Henry and Clarence PARKINSON Albert and Henry PAULIG Sydney and Frederick RAWLINGS Cornelius and Ernest ROWLEY Russell and William SARA William and Samuel SELLS Bertram and Ivan SHORTRIDGE Clifford and Alfred SMERDON Herbert and David STANLEY Robert and Lawrence TAIT Maurice and George THISTLETHWAITE John and Walter WALLER Harold and Arthur YATES Philip and James ZAHNLEITER If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/XBHRDThPr8rZ8LC4FzPP7b/10148b85-df46-484d-826c-67af63fb87cf.jpg/r0_294_5568_3440_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg