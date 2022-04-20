Anzac Day 2022: Arch of Victory to honour Ballarat's WWI fallen brothers
The Paulig brothers and the Janssen boys were the first Ballarat brothers to be killed at Gallipoli.
Forty-seven pairs of brothers from Ballarat are known to have died in action in World War I. Robert and Lawrence Tait, who grew up in Barkly Street both lost their lives in the final three weeks of the war.
Their names can be found in Ballarat's Avenue of Honour.
This Anzac Day service at the Arch of Victory will focus on Ballarat's bands of brothers who fought and died on foreign lands in WWI.
All 94 names will be called in the commemorative service. This continues a relatively new tradition for the Arch service on Anzac Day morning.
Arch of Victory and Avenue of Honour president Garry Snowden said calling of the name was about staying true to The Ode: "...in the morning/We will remember them".
By telling their stories and mentioning their names, where they went to school, or what football club they played for, it helps makes them more real...Otherwise, it's remember who?Garry Snowden, Arch of Victory president
"It's an important way to humanise the service," Mr Snowden said. "These men weren't formatted robots; they were ordinary Ballarat guys. By telling their stories and mentioning their names, where they went to school, or what football club they played for, it helps makes them more real - we are impassionately remembering them.
"Otherwise, it's remember who? Who are you remembering? Putting names to them in some small way humanises them.
"If you hear one soldier grew up in Macarthur Street, you might start to wonder which house if you drive along there every day. It helps people engage and connect."
The Paulig brothers, Albert and Henry, who died in Gallipoli, went to Humffrary Street State School. Carl and Ernek Janssen went to the Cambrian Hill State School.
Mr Snowden said, in researching brothers from World War I, there were 144 sets of three Australian brothers who died in battle but no more than pairs recorded from Ballarat.
He said while it might take a few moments to name all 47 pairs of Ballarat brothers, it was an important way to honour their sacrifice, in the shadow of the Arch built in their honour, on Anzac Day.
The naming of soldiers and sharing personal stories is also a feature in daily commemorative services at the Australian War Memorial in Canberra.
Ballarat Cemeteries will also this week place plaques on 19 graves of forgotten WWI soldiers who are buried in barren land.
Mr Snowden said the timing of Anzac Day, on the final day of school holidays, had made it difficult to include schools in the Arch service where any tribute - no matter the size - mattered.
Anyone with a family connection to the brothers is encouraged to place a floral tribute to the Ballarat brothers during the service. They can register their intention on email, honouringouranzacs@gmail.com.
The Arch of Victory commemorative service starts 8am on Anzac Day.
Ballarat's WWI brothers who were killed in action:
Thomas and Walter BAILEY
Harry and; Frederick BASTOW
Samuel and Harold BELL
Samuel and John BREW
Harold and Alfred CLARK
Stanley and Hector CLOSE
Charles and Percy COLTMAN
Leslie and Jason COULTER
George and Norman CRAVEN
Gordon and Frederick CROCKER
James and William DALY
Richard and Roland DAVEY
William and Leslie DAW
William and Spencer DAY
Joseph and; Henry EDWARDS
Harold and Eric EWART
Charles and James GITSHAM
Joseph and Percy GROSE
James and Samuel HANNAH
Charles and Frederick HARRIS
Charles and Rupert HARROP
Edward and Harry HOLGATE
Herbert and Victor HUGHES
Arthur and George HUGHES
Carl and Ernek JANSSEN
Macklam and Norman KERBY
John and James LUMSDEN
Clement and Austin McCALLUM
James and William McGREGOR
Maurice and Ernest McLEOD
Phillip and William MOON
Clement and Ina MOORE
Richard and Sydney O'SHANNASSY
Henry and Clarence PARKINSON
Albert and Henry PAULIG
Sydney and Frederick RAWLINGS
Cornelius and Ernest ROWLEY
Russell and William SARA
William and Samuel SELLS
Bertram and Ivan SHORTRIDGE
Clifford and Alfred SMERDON
Herbert and David STANLEY
Robert and Lawrence TAIT
Maurice and George THISTLETHWAITE
John and Walter WALLER
Harold and Arthur YATES
Philip and James ZAHNLEITER
