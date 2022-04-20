Police allegedly uncover shotgun in the boot of man's car in Mount Clear bush

news, latest-news,

A police prosecutor has described a known criminal's alleged possession of a gun and ammunition as 'disturbing' during the accused man's application for bail. Christopher Scutcheon was allegedly found on a 'secluded track' in the bush next to the Ballarat Gold Mine on April 12 with cannabis, a sharp metal spike, a box cutter, drug paraphernalia and ammunition in his car. Police say they uncovered a sawn-off double-barrelled shotgun in the boot. "We are concerned about the endangerment to the public with the firearm in the vehicle," police prosecutor Senior Constable Giles Brown said during a hearing at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Tuesday. The court heard Scutcheon was on a community corrections order at the time of the offending. Defence lawyer Andrew Mitra said Scutcheon could live with his mother while on bail and had some of the items considered weapons on him to maintain his car. Magistrate Jonathan Klestadt said he dismissed that explanation as 'far-fetched'. Mr Mitra said during his argument for bail, his client had not offended for a nine year period, had employment and caring responsibilities for his children. He said Scutcheon's family could offer a $4000 surety for him to be bailed. Mr Klestadt said the prosecution case was extremely strong but there could be a delay if Scutcheon was going to contest the charges. He said he was satisfied compelling reasons for bail were made out because of Scutcheon's employment, bail address at his mother's house and caring responsibilities for his children. But he said the risk of releasing him on bail was unacceptable because he was in possession of a weapon which could not have 'any valid use in the community'. "It is clearly a weapon which is inextricably connected with criminal activity," he said. "The issue of the source of this firearm in having clearly been passed around the criminal circles for a number of years since its theft is of great concern. "It is likely that if the accused were to be found guilty or plead guilty to those charges in relation to the firearm then he would receive a not insubstantial sentence." Scutcheon was refused bail. He will return to court in May. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rochelle.kirkham/4b11f0c6-4972-4479-9da3-b46ebc5901a0.jpg/r3_0_1015_572_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg