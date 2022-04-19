Kindness snowball effect prepares this home for charity auction

news, latest-news,

What started out as a call to a tradie friend to help has transformed a home set for a charity auction, with every cent raised to support Ballarat's major hospital. Barry Plant real estate agent Sonia Lavery had three weeks to prepare a Windermere Street property and, after calling on a plasterer for a little help, it created a snowball effect. He called on a painter, fresh carpets and blinds came into play, a new vanity plus photography and a mowing contractor to keep the grass in check. All was done as in-kind labour, including free interior styling and a couple of pot plants to make the place feel a bit more homey. Ms Lavery said she could hardly believe how much incredible help came on board and what their skills had achieve in a short time period. The property was bequeathed to Ballarat Health Services Foundation before the pandemic and will now be auctioned off by Barry Plant, free of charge, on April 30 on-site and live online via Anywhere Auctions. This is the second time within eight months that Barry Plant has taken on a charity auction, fetching $80,000 above a reserve price for a Wendouree home with all proceeds to support the Austin Hospital under a woman's dying wish. "This time, there's something special about doing it for our own public hospital that we all know and use in Ballarat," Ms Lavery said. The two-bedroom home in Redan is on a large 712 square-metre block that can be sub-divided. Ms Lavery said there was a huge walnut tree in the backyard and the property would make a love first home for buyers. Ballarat Health Services Foundation lead Sarah Masters said she was grateful to the generosity of the Barry Plant team and Ballarat community. "The opportunity to auction this house for charity highlights the strength of community spirit here in Ballarat," Ms Masters said. "The house was bequeathed to us by a long-term Ballarat resident, and it has been prepared for sale by many local businesses who have generously given their time and resources to what will be a major contribution to the provision of health services in our region." The 619 Windermere Street property will have another open house on Saturday. IN OTHER NEWS If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

