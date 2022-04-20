news, latest-news,

Key industry leaders are calling for changes in COVID-19 isolation rules as worker shortages continue to affect Ballarat. While media reports are speculating the so-called "vaccinated economy" could soon be a thing of the past, it is expected isolation rule changes could also soon be announced. The expected end of vaccinated economy will mean unvaccinated people will be allowed to enter hospitality venues, among receiving other freedoms. An announcement is expected in the near future, but it is not known exactly when it will occur. Premier Daniel Andrews reiterated the state's isolation rules and other COVID-19 restrictions could be scrapped after the peak of the Omicron wave. He said the peak may have "come and gone" but a few more days of data was needed to confirm the falling seven-day case trend. "That gives us options in terms of getting rid of the very few remaining rules that we have, and I think you'll see some movement there very, very soon," he told reporters in Wangaratta on Tuesday. Racers Cafe has not escaped the lack of hospitality workers. "A couple of days we did not have enough front of house staff so we had to run takeaway only," employee Reuben Rasmussen said. They are currently looking for staff both in front of house and the kitchen, particularly during the day. With winter fast approaching, having people out sick can limit opening hours. "If someone is out, that is another five shifts you have to find someone for," Mr Rasmussen said. It has already been difficult to shuffle people around when you are working with a skeleton crew, he said. IN THE NEWS: Less staff also impacts the training process. "We are having to train people under quite stressful situations where they are under pressure because we are already working with a reduced staff," Mr Rasmussen said. With staff working extremely hard to fill gaps in the roster, Ballarat Chamber of Commerce have raised concerns that the current close contact isolation requirements will further impact businesses. Chief executive Jodie GIllett said it was important for the Government to react and review the requirements so businesses and communities follow guidelines. Ms Gillett along with the Victorian Regional Chamber Alliance are calling for an easing of close contact isolation, along with the removal of masks and QR coding when contact tracing is not required. She said it was not only reducing businesses' ability to stay open but is having a negative toll on the mental health of owners and workers suffering from stress and burnout. They have proposed moving to a system where symptoms are monitored and daily testing is used to determine isolation requirements. The comments are echoed by other business leaders including the Victorian Chamber of Commerce and Industry. While training and upskilling workshops have taken place across Ballarat, business still look for workers. St Erth's Fork to Fork Café in Blackwood have spent the last two years looking for a chef. Peter Quinn the cafe manager is running on a skeleton staff and reduced menu. "We would like to eventually open five days," he said. But right it is just not an option. He said people have been patient for the most part. "They are usually okay when you explain the situation and why we have to reduce the menu." But he said he is losing hospitality workers to Melbourne. "They prefer to work in the city." If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/173106531/a3c04fce-7090-437c-9452-f87dd8f03094.jpg/r0_336_5568_3482_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg