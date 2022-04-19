news, latest-news,

An opportunity for youth musical theatre enthusiasts pops up again in Ballarat. BallaRat Pack are running their annual show, this year with music from Oliver, Matilda and the Sound of Music. They are seeking auditions from performers as young as 10 including people from a range of gender and culturally diverse backgrounds. "We are here to fill a niche in the local theatre scene to give people a chance to do stuff that they wouldn't normally do," artistic director Ruben Morgan said. "A lot of people say their dads, who don't have a big interest in theatre, always enjoy they show which is a great compliment." Typically the BallaRat Pack shows are an assortment of classic musical theatre numbers performed in a concert style. "More recently we have moved to connecting songs with a plot and this year we are taking one step further," Mr Morgan said. While the 30 person orchestra is staying, this year Mr Morgan has written in more of a storyline. "There is nothing quite like the sound of a live orchestra, and because it is live there is flexibility in performance," he said. "Musicians love it and the cast would not get to do something like that unless they hit gold and work professionally. "It is not like there are orchestras just sitting around waiting for people to sing with them." Broadway to Ballarat: Kids edition is set in 1980s New York and will follow a group of orphans as they introduce their new caretaker to their adventures. The show may be set in the past but Ruben Morgan says they want to showcase theatre's future. "We are looking to expand the talent pool," he said. "A common theme in Ballarat theatre is that casts are all white and all straight and it is just not as interesting." READ MORE: Ballarat Lyric Theatre takes to the stage for the second time this year for Priscilla, Queen of the Desert He said because they are performing a jukebox style musical it is easier to change the plot to be more diverse, a luxury you might not have if working from someone else's script. "We are open about depicting queer storylines including a storyline with a trans child who has a romantic interest they are worried about pursuing." "It is not the main focus of the characters and we are not trying to push it down people's throats. "It is about acknowledging those characters are there and we can represent them without that being their whole purpose in the show." Ruben Morgan said the show is a great way to get exposure to classical style songs in a low pressure environment. The show will run at the Mechanics' Institute August 3 to 7. Online video auditions need to be sent to the BallaRat pack by midnight this Sunday via email at ballaratpack@gmail.com More information can be found on their Facebook page. IN THE NEWS: If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

