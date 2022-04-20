'It is more of the same': violent attacks on women leave magistrates in dismay

news, latest-news,

A woman was attacked and forced to flee her own home after she found a drunk man inside her bedroom. The Ballarat Magistrates' Court heard another story of alleged horrific family violence on Tuesday, an issue that repeatedly leaves magistrates shaking their heads. Police have been called to 12 family violence incidents involving the Ballarat East man and he has been charged three times previously for breaching a family violence intervention order, the court heard. Magistrate Jonathan Klestadt said the most recent allegations of offending were 'more of the same'. Police prosecutor Senior Constable Jack Fletcher said the woman returned to her home on April 16 and found her ex-partner lying on her bed alcohol affected. The court heard she asked him to leave but he followed her out of the bedroom, grabbed her throat and pushed her against the wall. The woman fled into her bedroom and locked the door but the man allegedly punched the door three times trying to break in. The woman tried to run away and the man followed her again and allegedly struck her to the head. The court heard the woman ran out of the house and the man then sent her a text saying he had left. Senior Constable Jack Fletcher said the woman returned to find the man in her bedroom again, causing her to flee again. She later returned to find a hole in the wall and her mirror smashed. The man's lawyer said he was currently involved in alcohol and other drug services and a caring dads program and he disputed the offending alleged. The lawyer said the man was due to start a new job this week and cared for his mother. Mr Klestadt said he viewed the prosecution case as strong and the man's conduct had been ongoing. "The accused is facing serious charges including recklessly causing injury," he said. "It is more of the same. His assertion it is all made up is not at all believable in all of the circumstances and therefore bail must be refused." The man, who The Courier cannot name to protect the woman's identity, will return to court in May.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rochelle.kirkham/fd026498-06b0-4ba8-9458-43b4f812b572.jpg/r3_0_1017_573_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg