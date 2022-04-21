news, latest-news,

The future of two town markets that provide significant economic benefit to the region has been secured, with council deciding to provide funding support over the next three years. Pyrenees Shire Council will provide $5000 per year for the next three years for the Beaufort Progress Association to run the Beaufort and Avoca town markets. Councillors voted to support the sponsorship agreement at a council meeting on Tuesday night. Pyrenees Shire Council chief executive Jim Nolan said attendance to the markets had been 'really good' and created a number of socio-economic benefits. "It has been a really important part of kick-starting events in the Pyrenees and bringing people back to events post-COVID," he said. The Beaufort Progress Association has coordinated the Beaufort Town Market since September 2019 and began coordinating Avoca Town Market in late 2021. The association will use the council funds to continue to pay the wage of a dedicated market manager. Beaufort Progress Association president Sarah Beaumont said it made a 'huge' difference to have a dedicated employee rather than volunteers running the markets. "The steady council funding for the next three years means it will be easier to have that person employed to focus on markets. It really makes the market much more secure and viable," she said. The markets are held on the fourth weekend of each month with the Beaufort event on Saturday and Avoca event on Sunday. RELATED COVERAGE: New-look Beaufort market launches in old-style community spirit About 300 people attend the Beaufort market and 500 at Avoca, with 30 to 40 stallholders at each event. "Around two thirds of people attending the markets are from outside of the shire with attendances and visitor percentages being higher during public holidays and long weekends," a council report says. "The monthly markets encourage visitors to stay over weekends and go shopping at local small businesses and wineries which is especially important following the impacts of the pandemic. "Restaurants at cellar doors are regularly booked out on riverside market weekends." Council also recognised the markets provide fundraising opportunities for local community groups and social benefit opportunities for Pyrenees residents. Ms Beaumont said it was a chance for community to come together, which was important post lockdown periods. She said markets also helped people purchase food with low food miles, sell goods at their own stalls and attract new people to town. "If it gets a good reputation for being a good place to go you will get people coming from a really long way, if they are going to do that they are probably going to stay over. The flow on effect is fantastic. "It adds to the whole fabric of the community. This is such a fantastically mixed market, with food, second hand items and plants. You never know what you are going to find at the market." Pyrenees Shire Council and Beaufort Progress Association plans to introduce youth programs at both markets. Ms Beaumont encouraged people to visit the markets this weekend. Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.

