A major police road-safety operation monitoring Ballarat roads over the Easter long weekend has detected 56 speeding offences in the area, among others. Neighbouring Moorabool Shire saw 53 speeding offences detected. Highway patrol senior sergeant Liam Gardner said police would continue to target speeding throughout phase two of Operation Compass, which will recommence over the Anzac Day long weekend. "Speeding is one of the things that heightens people's likelihood to be involved in a collision, especially when they're on unfamiliar roads," he said. According to Victoria Police, four drink drivers, five drug drivers, and two other drink or drug offences were detected in the Ballarat area over the five day period. "Overall we did...over 3300 preliminary breath tests across the two areas for the long weekend, but we're still detecting some drivers being detected both over the limit as far as alcohol is concerned and with drugs in the system - which is always concerning," Senior Sergeant Gardner said. "The operations will continue over the Anzac Day long weekend, which also coincides with the end of the school holiday period. "The message from the first half applies to the second half in that we know that impaired driving, fatigue and distraction and not wearing seatbelts are the biggest contributors to road trauma - so we'll be targeting those behaviors." Operation Compass also saw six disqualified drivers, eight unlicensed drivers and 17 unregistered vehicles detected in the Ballarat and Moorabool areas. There were also eight disobey signs or signals offences, five mobile phone offences, six vehicle impounds and two cyclist offences. There was one seatbelt violation in Moorabool. Statewide, police detected a total of 7783 offences and there were two lives lost on Victorian roads over the period, with fatal collisions in Elwood and Greenwald in the state's far southwest. The deaths bring this year's state road fatalities to 78. After one of the lowest years on record for lives lost on Victorian roads in 2021, this year's figures, documented by the Transport Accident Commission (TAC), show a significant increase in the road toll - and a grim rise in regional deaths. According to the TAC, there has been a 36 per cent increase in lives lost on the road in regional Victoria, with 49 deaths up from 36 deaths this time last year. In Ballarat, two lives have been lost on the road so far in 2022, compared to one at the same time last year. Speaking to The Courier last week, TAC chief executive Joe Calafiore said the rise was disappointing. "Excessive speed, fatigue and impairment are major factors in regional areas, and when travelling longer distances in high-speed zones the consequences are more severe when something goes wrong," he said. "Road safety is a shared responsibility and the choices we make can be the reason we or someone else gets home safely - don't drink or drug drive, don't speed, put your phone away, don't drive tired, and put on your seatbelt." Senior Sergeant Gardner said more vehicles were on the road this Easter and police expected higher traffic levels to continue across the ANZAC Day long weekend. "Because of the nature of lockdowns and so on and so forth, this Easter the traffic on the roads was back pre-pandemic, if not greater than pre-pandemic numbers," he said. "Certainly, it'll be the case at the end of the long weekend that's coming up ... so again, just reminding people to take care on the roads, take regular regular breaks, don't be distracted by mobile phones or GPS or other devices travelling through our area." If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

