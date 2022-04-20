Victoria scraps almost all COVID rules, including vaccine mandate

news, latest-news,

Victoria will scrap almost all of its COVID rules by the end of the week, including the end of vaccination mandates in public settings. Vaccination requirements at public settings, venue check-in and mask requirements will be wound back from 11.59pm on Friday. Health Minister Martin Foley announced the changes to the state's COVID-19 restrictions, alongside Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton on Wednesday morning. The major changes will include: In Victoria, the vaccination rate is 66% of people with more than two doses, although in Ballarat the rate is much higher. In Ballarat, 77.9% of the eligible population has received three vaccine doses. Professor Sutton said the focus would now be on individuals to make protect themselves and others from the virus. "From Saturday, it will absolutely focus more on the individual discretion of all of us in the community to make appropriate choices for ourselves, to protect ourselves and protect those around us as we go about our day to day lives," he said. Mr Foley said the changes were made possible by passing the peak of the aOmicron wave. "The Omicron wave is starting to subside ... that's why we're in the position of being able to take some important steps over the coming days," he said. "We need to take all of these sensible steps to both live safely alongside Covid ... whilst protecting our healthcare system and workers." We have removed our paywall from our stories about the coronavirus. This is a rapidly changing situation and we aim to make sure our readers are as informed as possible. If you would like to support our journalists you can subscribe here.

