Victoria scraps almost all COVID rules, including vaccine mandate
Victoria will scrap almost all of its COVID rules by the end of the week, including the end of vaccination mandates in public settings.
Vaccination requirements at public settings, venue check-in and mask requirements will be wound back from 11.59pm on Friday.
Health Minister Martin Foley announced the changes to the state's COVID-19 restrictions, alongside Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton on Wednesday morning.
The major changes will include:
- Patrons won't be required to have two doses or show their vaccination status before entering any venue.
- The requirement for staff and patrons of venues to check-in using the Service Victoria app will end, with operators not required to keep any attendance records or maintain a check-in marshal.
- Masks will no longer be required in primary schools, early childhood, hospitality and retail settings, or at events of any size.
- Close contacts will no longer have to quarantine - provided they wear a mask indoors and avoid sensitive settings. They will also need to undertake at least five negative rapid tests over the seven days that would previously have been the self-quarantine period.
- All visitor restrictions in hospitals will be removed except for mask requirements, with health services able to tailor their own settings based on their own circumstances.
- Events with more than 30,000 people will no longer require public health pre-approval.
- International travellers who are symptom-free will be recommended but not required to get a PCR or rapid test on arrival, and unvaccinated travellers will no longer complete 7 days' quarantine. Pre-departure tests for unvaccinated air crew will also be lifted.
- People are exempt from testing or quarantine for 12 weeks if they've had Covid-19 - up from 8 weeks.
- Individuals will be required to notify their workplace contacts, in addition to informing their social contacts. Workplaces won't have to individually identify and notify each potentially exposed worker.
In Victoria, the vaccination rate is 66% of people with more than two doses, although in Ballarat the rate is much higher.
In Ballarat, 77.9% of the eligible population has received three vaccine doses.
Professor Sutton said the focus would now be on individuals to make protect themselves and others from the virus.
"From Saturday, it will absolutely focus more on the individual discretion of all of us in the community to make appropriate choices for ourselves, to protect ourselves and protect those around us as we go about our day to day lives," he said.
Mr Foley said the changes were made possible by passing the peak of the aOmicron wave.
"The Omicron wave is starting to subside ... that's why we're in the position of being able to take some important steps over the coming days," he said.
"We need to take all of these sensible steps to both live safely alongside Covid ... whilst protecting our healthcare system and workers."
