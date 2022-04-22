news, latest-news,

A chance for the region's inventors to put on their thinking caps to make a sustainable difference is back in 2022 with the return of Alfredton Rotary's Environmental Challenge. Club member and district environmental director David Sanders said the competition was open to all ideas. "Whether it's to do with waste management, cleaning up the sort of products that we use, single use plastics, how we can convert people away from that, and whether it's to do with energy, solar, micro-grids," he said. "We are open to people that think outside the square of things that we can do to make a better environment and a better climate for us." This year will mark the second challenge after its inaugural event in 2021 saw pupils from Ballarat Grammar win prize money in support of a sustainable produce bag idea. One of the winners, Ballarat Grammar year 10 pupil Sophie Lambourn said her group invested prize money into trying different material options for their idea. "Now that we've eliminated plastic single use shopping bags, [produce bags] are the main plastic in supermarkets, bag polluters, and so we thought it would be important to find an alternative for people who want to be more environmentally aware and to make a difference," she said. Her message to those considering entering is simple: Go for it. "Give it a chance - we didn't think would win, but we did and, it's helped us a lot so if you think your idea is even somewhat ridiculously crazy and possible, give it a go," she said. Mr Sanders said this year the pool of prize money had grown to $5000 across two categories, the open section and school sections, and there will be mentoring opportunities available for inventors. "This year, we'll have a bit more money, so there will be more scope," he said. "A lot of the problems with getting inventions up is the bureaucracy - we can help people navigate the bureaucracy of the IP protection and all those sort of things, which is part of why people don't get to the next level because they get bamboozled with all of the roadblocks". "The simpler we can make it for people to actually get that invention up, the better." The open section will be supported by Caine Property and Integra, with cash prizes up for grabs for businesses and individuals with creative ideas that will make a difference. The school section is for students with winners also receiving their share of the prize money, this year sponsored by Central Highlands Water, PPT Accounting, Smart Options, and Baird and McGregor. Alfredton Rotary have sent out applications to 140 schools in the Ballarat area for projects to be considered as part of the curriculum this year. Mr Sanders said the challenge was a great way to for people of all ages to get involved. "Rotary is perceived as being an old man's club - rotary can be what people put their heart into, it can be the medium and the forum, that people can actually get involved in and actually make a real difference around the world," he said. "If we can form a nucleus of people that have got a common goal who knows what we can do - the world is our oyster". The Environmental Challenge is one of a number of initiatives by the Alfredton Rotary Club to engage the community in sustainability, others including the Rotary Centennial Park at Mullawallah and the Walk against Waste, which helps clean local streets. Mr Sanders said Ballarat was hotbed of creative inventions over the years and this may be the next catalyst for the next wave. "I would encourage people to be part of the change. We are so lucky in Australia, we have the resources, we have a beautiful country, and Ballarat's got all this beautiful greenery and the environments especially, we just need to be on top of it, and look after it," he said. "We've got scientists giving us the best advice and some of our leaders don't necessarily take that on board ... you don't have to be a rocket scientist to see that the world is changing, we've got all sorts of issues happening with floods and droughts, and one thing or another - we need to be part of the change." Registration will close 20 May, with winners announced on World Environment Day on June 5. See the Alfredton Rotary Facebook page for details. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/160696252/197b2bdd-1ea3-44f1-86f7-6446f37514b9.jpg/r2_280_5469_3369_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg