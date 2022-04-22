Vic Country under-12 basketball titles in Ballarat

news, latest-news,

The cream of country Victoria's under-12 basketballers has converged on Ballarat. The Vic Country state titles will be contested in the city over three days from Friday. The tournament continues a run of major junior events in Ballarat this year. Basketball Ballarat hosted Vic country under-16 and under-18 division 3, 4, and 5 championships in March and the national under-18 titles and Kevin Coombs Cup for wheelchair athletes earlier this month - bringing thousands of players, support staff and supporters to the city. The under-12 tournament will feature 37 girls' and 37 boys' teams and be played at Ballarat Sports and Events Centre, and the Minerdome. Ballarat girls and boys have a bye in the opening round before the girls hit the court against Leongatha at the Minerdome on Friday at 3pm and the boys meet Surfcoast at the Minerdome on Friday at 11am. Girls' other fixtures (all Friday): v Bellarine at Selkirk Stadium, 3pm; v Morwell at Selkirk Stadium, 6pm; v Benalla at Selkirk Stadium, 8pm. Boys' other fixtures (all Friday): v Maffra at Selkirk Stadium, 2pm; v Wallan at Minerdome, 4pm; v Portland at Selkirk Stadium, 7pm. The championships provide a lead-up to the opening round of the NBL1 South season at Selkirk Stadium on Saturday night. Ballarat Miners meet arch-rival Geelong Supercats, with the women's encounter at 6pm and men's at 8pm.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/mTvP5NhWJFQFv7uTytgxtB/9b435a58-5a7a-4810-ac98-e5a269c77916.jpg/r11_270_5172_3186_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg