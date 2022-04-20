news, latest-news,

A NEW DIGITAL space is designed to guide residents across the Ballarat region to vital mental health help they need in a move to improve suicide prevention. Ballarat Mental Health Support website launches on Thursday at noon. The platform, to be managed by Ballarat Community Health, comes from a recommendation in the Ballarat Suicide Prevention Place-Based Trial. The projects dates back before the COVID-19 pandemic and has been one of two localised trials in the state exploring community needs to raise suicide awareness. Ballarat Community Health mental health manager Amanda Ford said the website was "the right starting point" for people seeking help, particularly when they were affected by stress. Ms Ford said the service was a direct result of community responses on difficulty navigating and finding mental health help, especially for those who were unfamiliar with seeking help. The website will feature a directory to community mental health and social well-being supports, suicide prevention and post-suicide support services available to the wider Ballarat region. "In my opinion this all [mental health support] goes back to suicide prevention - any prevention we have in place to someone reaching a crisis point is important...You want to identify a need for help as early as possible," Ms Ford said. "We want this to reach people who are not usually users of services; if they are stuck they can see there are a lot of resources out there. We want people to know we are under the pump, but we are here and have the capacity to help people in need." Ballarat Mental Health Support was designed with input of people with lived experience of mental illness, family and carers and service providers. Ms Ford said Ballarat Community Health was committed to ensure details were up-to-date and reputable. Users can search for the services to best meet their needs by answering a few simple questions online. IN OTHER NEWS This comes as Ballarat Community Health prepares to launch after-hours extension of its alcohol and other drugs treatment, now teamed with mental health treatment. Ms Ford said the services complement each other and were also in response to people asking for easier to navigate, mental health services. People are encouraged to familiarise themselves with the site in case they should ever need it personally, or for a friend in need. Western Victoria Primary Health Network has led the place-based suicide prevention trial for the region. The PHN chief executive officer Rowena Clift said the website worked to bolster support already on offer. "We need to continue to design and develop new services that directly influence the outcomes in preventing suicide, and this website is just one step along that journey," Ms Clift said. The website focused on services in the following local government areas: City of Ballarat, Golden Plains, Hepburn, Moorabool, Pyrenees and Central Goldfields. Details: ballaratmentalhealth.com.au launches on Thursday at noon. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/XBHRDThPr8rZ8LC4FzPP7b/7011422e-6504-4ad8-ab13-2e78e54adaa4.jpg/r0_248_4928_3032_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg